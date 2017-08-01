Fans’ Challenge Prize up to $12,000 at Bowman Gray

There are many reasons why competitors fight for every position at Bowman Gray Stadium. Perhaps it’s beating the best of the best or the sound of thousands of cheering fans. For many, it’s the legendary history and heritage of the track.



On Saturday, there will be 12,000 more reasons to go all out: the Fans’ Challenge prize pool will be at an all-time high of $12,000.



For 100-lappers in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series, the top four qualifiers have the option of drawing for position with the rest of the field or taking on the Fans’ Challenge. The competitors accepting the challenge will drop to the rear for the start of the race.



Those drivers who battle back to a top-four finish will split the Fans’ Challenge prize pool.



Each of the five 100-lappers adds $3,000 to the prize pool. Any unclaimed money rolls over to the next 100-lap race. With five 100-lappers in a season, a total of $15,000 is up for grabs.



During the 2015 season when the award debuted, Burt Myers won $6,000, Danny Bohn completed the challenge to take $3,000, and Lee Jeffreys brought home $6,000. Last year, Lee Jeffreys was able to complete the challenge yet again to win another $9,000 – the largest Fans’ Challenge prize claimed so far.



The competitors haven’t fared so well this season. Burt Myers claimed the initial $3,000 prize pool on May 6. But although many have tried since then, no one was able to complete the challenge. The prize pool has now accumulated to its highest point ever – a staggering $12,000.



Be sure to be at Bowman Gray Stadium this Saturday night to see the fireworks – it will be the final 100-lapper of the 2017 season. Any unclaimed prize money will remain unwon, so it’s time for the drivers to put all their cards on the table.



In addition to the 100-lapper, there will also be racing for the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, the Q104.1 New Country Street Stock Series, and the Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series.



Gates open at 6:00 for practice, and the first race begins at 8:00 PM – this Saturday night. Ticket prices, directions, and more information can be found online at www.bowmangrayracing.com or by calling (336) 723-1819.



BGS PR