Eddie Gossage Awarded Distinguished Alumni Award From Middle Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee State University announced today that Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage has been awarded the MTSU Alumni Association's highest honor - the Distinguished Alumni Award.

The honor is bestowed upon the school's outstanding alumni who represent excellence and distinction through their professional careers, loyal support and service to the broader community.

"I am truly honored to be receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Middle Tennessee Alumni Association," Gossage said. "I treasured my time as a student in Murfreesboro and have enjoyed staying associated with the school in a variety of capacities over the years."

Gossage is a 1982 graduate of MTSU's then-College of Mass Communication and is in his 21st year as the only president and general manager in the history of Texas Motor Speedway.

Gossage also has generously hosted MTSU alumni at the world-renowned facility and has served on the board of professional advisers for the MTSU College of Media and Entertainment and Speedway Children's Charities Board of Trustees.

He is one of only 22 NASCAR Hall of Fame Nominating Committee members and one of only 58 members on the NASCAR Hall of Fame's selection committee. Among many honors, he is a member of the College of Media and Entertainment's Wall of Fame.

Gossage will receive his award during the university's Distinguished Alumni Awards Reception on Friday, Oct. 6, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. He will also be recognized during various MTSU homecoming activities that weekend

TMS PR