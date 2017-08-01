Darlington Raceway Partners with Monster Energy for Can Recycling Initiative

Darlington Raceway and Monster Energy are partnering to offer fans the opportunity to enjoy on-track activities on Friday, Sept. 1, for free by recycling any size Monster Energy can.

Friday activities at Darlington Raceway feature practice sessions, four in total, for both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 and NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 races.

Fans may bring an empty Monster Energy can and recycle it at the frontstretch ticket office behind the main grandstands to receive free admission to practice day. Gates will open at Noon.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Monster Energy on this initiative to encourage recycling and in turn receive free admission to our Friday practice activities,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “We’re always looking for ways to be environmentally friendly and these types of programs are important to those goals.”

“We are very excited for the Darlington weekend of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and are happy to partner on this fun way to enjoy this event. Bring your friends and family and join us at the track this weekend,” said Mitch Covington, Vice President of Sports Marketing for Monster.

This is the second recycling initiative Monster Energy has done at a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series track. The series sponsor also partnered with Pocono Raceway in June and had tremendous success with the program.

Darlington Raceway, along with Monster Energy and NASCAR, will ensure all cans are recycled. Under the NASCAR Green umbrella, a comprehensive recycling effort has accounted for millions of bottles and cans being recycled annually thanks to designated bins in the grandstands, concourse, suites, garage, and campgrounds at almost every track NASCAR visits. For more information visit NASCAR.com/Green.

Darlington Raceway PR