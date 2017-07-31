Lock In Seats and RV Spots Now to 2018 NASCAR Auto Club 400 Race, Ticket Renewals Underway

NASCAR fans who attended the 2017 NASCAR Auto Club 400 race in March at Auto Club Speedway can lock in their seats and/or RV spot for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 Race between August 1-September 5, 2017 before tickets go on sale to the public on October 9.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race weekend makes it only stop in Southern California – March 16-18, 2018 – which happens to be St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. And, NASCAR fans who renew their tickets early are in luck.

New for 2018 renewals, we are launching a Renew to Win Contest. The earlier ticket holders renew, the more chances to win a prize nearly every day from August 1-14.

Hot Garage Passes

Red Carpet Passes to NASCAR Cup Drivers Meeting

Rooftop Suite Passes

Victory Lane Passes plus photo with winner

Autograph items from Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney

Wave the Green Flag on Qualifying Day

Victory Lane Autographed 2018 Hat

Media Center Press Conference Passes

Go to www.autoclubspeedway.com/renewtowin for more info on the contest.

For grandstand renewals, fans can renew their NASCAR tickets for only $10.00 down and RV customers can renew their spot for just 25% down and both have the option to set-up a payment plan. By renewing, race fans automatically become a “Hard Card Member” providing exclusive access to members-only NASCAR driver Q&A’s, early gate entrance on specific race days, commemorative gifts and so much more.

To renew NASCAR Auto Club 400 tickets, go to www.autoclubspeedway.com/renewals, call 800-944-7223 (RACE) or watch for your renewal notice in the mail. Ticket renewals ship out July 31st.

ACS PR