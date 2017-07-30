Jeffreys and Miller Take Emotional Wins at Bowman Gray

Lee Jeffreys of Wallburg gave it all he had to claim the checkered at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday. But the tears started flowing once the victory was his.



The last few months have been hard for the Jeffreys team after Lee lost his father, Robert Jeffreys, to cancer earlier in the year. Robert was a former champion, a veteran racer, and a fixture in the race shop. So to honor his passing, Lee Jeffreys has been competing in his father’s iconic number 75 car this season. “Back in the winter, me and my dad had talked. He said he wanted the 75 back in Winner’s Circle” said Lee Jeffreys.



Taking the 75 car to the win has been the goal of the Jeffreys team all year. They’ve had some strong performances but never landed the victory. That is, until last night when Jeffreys qualified on the pole and led the way to win the first 25-lapper for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series.



“On the twin 25s, the first job is to get the pole,” said Lee Jeffreys. “The second job is to make sure you get a good start.” And Lee would have his work cut out for him as points leader Burt Myers of Walnut Cove was lined up beside him on the outside row.



“Burt and I had a good start, and he stayed on the outside for a couple laps,” said Jeffreys. “We gave each other room. I needed to make sure I kept him on the outside until I got the lead.”



Jeffreys was able to successfully hold off Myers to claim the checkered. Myers finished in second, with Jason Myers of Walnut Cove taking third. It was an emotional victory celebration for Jeffreys. “It was a tough one. We wanted to see the 75 back in Victory Lane, but once you get there emotions take over. We worked hard all year to make sure we’ve got there,” said Jeffreys.



The “Madhouse Scramble” put Mike Norman of Lewisville on the pole for the start of the second race, with Junior Miller on the outside pole. Norman and Miller played mind games with each other during the start – but as the green flag waved, Miller shot out into the lead.



He then held on to grab the checkered - his 74th win at the Madhouse. Miller hinted at possibly retiring after this race and ending his career on the high point of a victory. “I thank the good lord for blessing me with another win,” said Miller. “Thank him for me having good health over here for 43 years. My career’s ending. Anybody want to buy a good race car, here it is.”



In the Texas Steak & Tap House, the wild conclusion to the Colors Edge Sportsman 100 had the fans on their feet cheering. John Holleman of Winston-Salem led for over 90 laps, but Michael Adams of Yadkinville made a daring move at the end of the race to dip to the inside of Holleman to pass.



Derek Stoltz of Walkertown was also involved in the mix as the three battled for position. Holleman fell back and Adams went on to take the checkered.



“That was the most fun race I’ve ever been in,” said Adams. If anybody wants to be mad at me, I’m sorry – that’s racing baby.”



In the Q104.1 New Country Street Stock Series, Bryan Sykes of Winston-Salem grabbed the checkered in the 20-lapper – his first Street Stock win at the Madhouse. In the Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series, Chuck Wall of Lexington and K.C. Myers of Winston-Salem each brought home a win.



