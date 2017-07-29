Steve Shultz Steers to Second Evergreen Late Model Win

With the threat of rain in the forecast, Evergreen Raceway management decided to take the risk and still hold their Friday night program of short track racing on the one third mile paved oval. The risk paid off and the track remained dry for the entire evening. When it was all said and done, Steve Shultz of Drums bested Mike Sweeney for his second Himmer Graphics Late Model feature win of the season and Randy Schlenker of Walnut port steered clear of problems to cruise to his fourth Barbush Automotive Street Stock victory of the season. Brayden Spencer of Shickshinny notched held off Devin Schmidt for his third Evans Roadhouse Four Cylinder victory of the year and TJ Kapish bested Harry O’Neill for the Wheel’s Bar and Grill Strictly Stock victory.



After Splitting heat race wins with Mike Sweeney, Francis Gross III started from the pole position and led the opening circuit of the 25-lap Late Model feature over Sweeney, Jacob Kersetter, Steve Shultz and Eric Kocher.



Sweeney rode behind the leader until lap five and then got underneath Gross and moved to the point. Meanwhile, Shultz got by Kersetter and overtook Gross for second on lap eight.



Shultz ran down the leader and the duo put on a show for the fans before Shultz gave Sweeney a tap in turns three and four. He went to the bottom to complete the past and then drove off to take the victory in the caution-free show. Sweeney settled for second, followed by Gross, Kocher and Kersetter.



Frank Petroski and Scott Adams shared heat race wins in the Street Stock division and led the field to the drop of the green flag in the 30-lap main. Following a caution flag on the initial start, Petroski led the first circuit over Adams, Rich Paciotti, Eric Kocher and Randy Schlenker.



The field slowed once more when Kocher and Adams made contact in turn one. Kocher pitted with a flat tire and the field regrouped for the restart. Schlenker lined up in the third spot. At the drop of the green he made a quick third to first move to the front.



Despite another pair of yellows, Schlenker held off charges from Paciotti and Todd Ahner, who had slipped to third after being overtaken by Paciotti on lap 13.



The last 19 laps went caution-free ad Schlenker took the checkers for his fourth win of the season over Paciotti, Ahner, Petroski and Kocher.



After winning his heat race earlier in the evening, Shane Troutman started from the pole position and led the Four Cylinder field to the drop of the green flag. He led the opening circuit over Shawn Kistler, Brayden Spencer, Bob Azarowicz and Austin Beers.



With Troutman still showing the way on lap four, Devin Schmidt worked his way into fourth before the yellow flag waved on lap six when several cars tangled between turns one and two. Following the incident, Kistler was the race leader for the restart, with Spencer to his outside.



Green flag racing resumed and Spencer got a great run off of turn two. The high side pass moved him into the lead. Shortly after, Schmidt got by Kistler for second.



The remainder of the show went caution-free and Schmidt reeled in Spencer. The two fought hard all the way down to the stripe, where Spencer earned his third win of the season by a half car length. Schmidt finished in second, followed by Azarowicz, Harry O’Neill and Kistler.



Harry O’Neill started from the pole position in the 20-lap Strictly Stock feature and led the opening lap over TJ Kapish and Bob Wink. With two laps complete, Kapish made the pass, which ended up to be the race winning move, as he drove off to take the checkers over O’Neill and Wink.



More than half of the cars didn’t start the feature due to problems following the heat races, which were won by Kapish and Wink.



Unfortunately, due to the strong possibility of straggling showers in the AM hours, the classic/custom car show and flea market that was slated for Saturday, July 29 has been cancelled.



The Next event on the schedule at Evergreen Raceway is round number three for the American Rental Equipment Modified Series. They’ll hit the track on Friday, August 4th for heat race action and a 50-lap Main event that will pay $2,000 to the winner and $175 to start, if 16 or more cars take the green flag.



Also on the card are the Barbush Automotive Street Stocks and the Evan’s Roadhouse Four Cylinders, plus Big Wheel races for the kids will take place during intermission



Grandstand admission for the event is just $15. Children 12 years of age and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult.



The pit gates will swing open at 5:30 PM and the pit entrance fee is $35. Practice will kick off at 6:30 PM and heat races will begin at 8 PM. The grandstand gates will open at 6 PM.



Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.



Evergreen Raceway PR