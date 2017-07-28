Miller Brothers Are a Dynamic Duo at the Shootout

Despite their seven-year age difference, Zach and Ryan Miller could pass for twins at the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout. They're of nearly equal height, their firesuits are identical, their cars are red and they're usually at the front. In their first full summer of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, both have captured wins in the competitive VP Racing Fuels Semi-Pro division and are on the short list of title contenders entering the season’s final pair of races on July 31 and Aug. 1.

The South Charleston, Ohio, natives' age difference made it rare for them to race in the same division while growing up. Zach Miller, 18, and Ryan Miller, 25, took the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout by storm in their first complete season. In the season opener on June 12, the brothers proved that they were the cars to beat as they finished one-two against a tough field. Zach passed his brother on the last lap for that win, but they finished one-two again in Round 3 with Ryan prevailing.

Despite frequently being each other’s biggest competition, the brothers still support one another in their championship battle.

"We only get to do this for a little bit more and we're enjoying it and having a good time,” said Ryan Miller, who drives the No. 7 Legend Car. “It's always fun to battle your brother and there's no love lost no matter how it goes. We have a really positive attitude about it and enjoy cheering each other one and running up front together.”

The Millers run their own team at Miller Racing in their hometown and race at a variety of tracks around the country. As teammates, the brothers learned how to work together against the rest of the competitors and to help each other win races.

“I'd say we try to team up on everybody else because we don't want to be our own enemies,” said Zach Miller, who drives the No. 87 Legend Car. “So, we're good teammates, but on the track every time you try to work with each other you put yourself in a bad spot, so when you get out there it's every man for himself no matter what.”

The Bojangles’ Summer Shootout features a doubleheader on Monday and Tuesday. In Tuesday's action sponsored by Stock Car Steel & Aluminum, there will be a driver autograph session and fireworks show following the conclusion of the races. After his fifth consecutive win of the season on Tuesday, Jordan Black will try to make history by clinching his third Lead 2 Real Estate Pro division championship in a row.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing beginning at approximately 7 p.m. on both days.

Single-day admission to the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout costs just $8 for adults and is FREE for children under 13. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

