Richmond Raceway Promotes Megan Hazzard to Director of Events

Richmond Raceway announced today the promotion of Megan Hazzard to Director of Events. Hazzard, who has served at the track for eight years, will take on leadership in managing the overall business of the Richmond Raceway Complex. This includes the sales and operations of the Complex as well as coordinating with various other departments to develop the Complex’s business.

“Megan (Hazzard) has been a valuable member of the Richmond family for many years,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Her vision and support for the Richmond Raceway Complex has resulted in a high percentage of return business to the facility. She has played an influential role in partnering with national promoter AEG Presents to expand our concert series and develop an overarching strategy for The Classic Amphitheater.”

In addition to overseeing the Richmond Raceway Complex, Hazzard will continue to provide support on NASCAR race weekends. The Complex operations staff will now report to Hazzard as the business segment is under her management.

Richmond also promoted two members of the current staff to new roles. Suzanne Longest has been promoted to Operations Business Manager. She will be responsible for running the day-to-day and race event operations, including budget and vendor management. She will also assist the Complex team on capital projects, training, and expanding the concert business.

Tyler Timblin has moved from the Ticketing & Guest Services unit to the Corporate Sales department. Timblin, who started his time at Richmond as a Ticket Sales Associate, has been promoted to a Corporate Sales Executive. His primary responsibility is selling premium seating opportunities to local and regional businesses for our NASCAR race weekends. He is a native of Midlothian, V.A., and graduate of Lynchburg College with a bachelor’s degree in sports management.

“When we can promote staff who have shown a strong dedication to the success of Richmond Raceway, it is good for the organization,” continued Bickmeier. “Both Suzanne and Tyler showcase the desire to move this company forward, and we are proud to have them part of the team.”

Richmond Raceway also welcomed three new members to the staff in recent months. Ray Smith has been hired as the Senior Manager of Marketing and Fan Development. Smith, who will begin his new role on August 7, comes to the track from the Washington Nationals, where he served as the Manager of Experiential Marketing. He has been with the Nationals since April 2007 and promoted in various capacities during his tenure. Smith will oversee the Consumer Marketing department with a focus on the spring race weekend and outbound events. He is a Fredericksburg, V.A., native and received his undergraduate degree in Sports Management from Emory & Henry College.

Darryle Bajomo joined the Richmond team in May as the Manager of Consumer Marketing. Bajomo has a wide range of experience, including three years as the Assistant Commissioner of Conference Carolinas. He earned a Master’s degree from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His primary responsibilities include leading digital marketing efforts and working on revenue generating platforms.

Vaughan Crittenden became a member of the Richmond staff during the spring race weekend as the Manager of Communications. He comes to the track after serving as Director of Media at Langley Speedway. He is a native of Deltaville, V.A., and graduate of James Madison University, where he received his Bachelor’s degree in media arts and design. His primary responsibilities at Richmond include managing the Racing Virginia platform and video production.

NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for two nights of racing “under the lights” on September 8-9. The fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will see history on display as Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his final, career, two-race appearance as a driver.

The weekend gets started on Friday, September 8, with on-track practice for both series and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Pole Qualifying for both weekend races. The action then dials up as the rising stars of tomorrow compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m., the sport’s best take to the track for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race as NASCAR crowns its Regular Season Champion.

Tickets are available now for both races and can be purchased online at richmondraceway.com or by calling the Richmond Ticket Office, toll-free, at 866-455-7223.

RIR PR