Race Iowa Speedway in NASCAR Heat 2

owa Speedway has long since been a track that all NASCAR, ARCA and INDYCAR drivers circle on their calendars. Now, for the first time ever, console video gamers can experience the Fastest Short Track on the Planet firsthand in NASCAR Heat 2, the upcoming racing title from 704Games, NASCAR Team Properties’ exclusive console simulation-style video game licensee.



“Joining NASCAR Heat 2 is a big deal for us as a track,” said Iowa Speedway President Jimmy Small. “The release of this game is a way for us to share short track racing with a larger audience, from the driver’s seat, no less."



Developed by Monster Games, NASCAR Heat 2 expands on the core experience of last year’s NASCAR Heat Evolution with a deeper career mode supporting all three national racing series, upgraded visuals, physics and damage models, expanded online multiplayer functionality, and the return of two-player local multiplayer. It features all the top drivers, teams, and incredibly detailed environments, giving fans a true-to-life racing challenge that captures the feel of driving on tracks like Iowa Speedway.



NASCAR Heat 2 is expected to launch in North America on Sept. 12, 2017, for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC. Fans can pre-order NASCAR Heat 2 and find additional information throughout the summer on the game’s official website: www.NASCARHeat.com. Fans can also follow NASCAR Heat 2 on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.]

Iowa Speedway PR