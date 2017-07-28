Dover Motorsports, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2017

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

The Company promoted a NASCAR triple-header and hosted the Firefly Music Festival in Dover during the second quarter of 2017 and 2016. The Company leases a portion of its Dover facility to the promoter of Firefly, provides logistical assistance and handles certain concessions for which the Company retains a percentage of the gross sales.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 increased slightly to $25,587,000 from $25,253,000 for the second quarter of 2016. The increase is primarily from the scheduled increase in broadcasting revenue, partially offset by lower admissions revenue for the Dover NASCAR weekend.

Operating and marketing expenses were $14,100,000 in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $13,847,000 in the second quarter of 2016. The increase was due to the scheduled increase in purse and sanction fees for the Dover NASCAR weekend.

General and administrative expenses decreased slightly to $1,783,000 in the second quarter of 2017 from $1,820,000 in the second quarter of 2016.

Depreciation expense decreased slightly to $823,000 in the second quarter of 2017 from $867,000 in the second quarter of 2016. The 2016 expense includes $68,000 of accelerated depreciation from a change in the estimated useful lives of facilities we decided to renovate during 2016.

Net interest expense of $68,000 in the second quarter of 2017 remained consistent compared to $66,000 in the second quarter of 2016.

Provision for contingent obligation was $11,000 during the second quarter of 2017 compared to $70,000 during the second quarter of 2016 primarily due to changes in discount rates.

Earnings before income taxes for the second quarter of 2017 were $8,808,000 compared with $8,575,000 for the second quarter of 2016.

Net earnings for the second quarter of 2017 were $5,203,000 or $0.14 per diluted share compared to $5,066,000 or $0.14 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016.

At June 30, 2017, the Company’s total indebtedness was $11,200,000 compared with $1,500,000 at June 30, 2016. The increase is attributable to the timing of receipt of our share of broadcast revenue. The Company received its broadcast revenue from NASCAR in July of 2017. In 2016, broadcast revenues were received in June.

As previously reported, on July 21, 2017 we extended our agreement for the sale of our Nashville facility for an additional thirty days to allow for time to finalize agreements for a restructured transaction that contemplates the immediate sale of 150 acres at $35,000 per acre and the grant of a three year option on an additional 150 acres at $55,000 per acre. Assuming both transactions close, we would still have more than 1,000 acres and the speedway would remain intact while we continue to explore future development options.

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause results to vary materially. Please refer to the Company's SEC filings for a discussion of such factors.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned and other motorsports events in the United States whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to dovermotorsports.com.

 
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts
(Unaudited)
                 
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2017   2016   2017   2016
Revenues:                
Admissions   $ 3,446     $ 3,682     $ 3,446     $ 3,682  
Event-related     4,634       4,674       4,744       4,813  
Broadcasting     17,505       16,890       17,505       16,890  
Other     2       7       2       7  
      25,587       25,253       25,697       25,392  
                 
Expenses:                
Operating and marketing     14,100       13,847       15,154       15,053  
General and administrative     1,783       1,820       3,791       3,774  
Costs to remove long-lived assets     -       -       286       -  
Depreciation     823       867       1,644       1,763  
      16,706       16,534       20,875       20,590  
                 
Operating earnings     8,881       8,719       4,822       4,802  
                 
Interest expense, net     (68 )     (66 )     (116 )     (125 )
Provision for contingent obligation     (11 )     (70 )     (52 )     (56 )
Other income (expense)     6       (8 )     46       (8 )
                 
Earnings before income taxes     8,808       8,575       4,700       4,613  
                 
Income tax expense     (3,605 )     (3,509 )     (1,902 )     (1,890 )
                 
Net earnings   $ 5,203     $ 5,066     $ 2,798     $ 2,723  
                 
Net earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.08     $ 0.07  
Diluted   $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.08     $ 0.07  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     36,308       36,245       36,307       36,248  
Diluted     36,308       36,245       36,307       36,248  
                                 
                 
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS
In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts
(Unaudited)
                 
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2017   2016   2017   2016
                 
GAAP earnings before income taxes   $ 8,808   $ 8,575   $ 4,700   $ 4,613
                 
Accelerated depreciation (1)     -     68     -     159
                 
Costs to remove long-lived assets (2)     -     -     286     -
                 
Adjusted earnings before income taxes   $ 8,808   $ 8,643   $ 4,986   $ 4,772
                 
GAAP net earnings   $ 5,203   $ 5,066   $ 2,798   $ 2,723
                 
Accelerated depreciation, net of income taxes (1)     -     40     -     94
                 
Costs to remove long-lived assets, net of income taxes (2)     -     -     167     -
                 
Adjusted net earnings   $ 5,203   $ 5,106   $ 2,965   $ 2,817
                 
                 
GAAP net earnings per common share - basic and diluted   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.08   $ 0.07
                 
Accelerated depreciation, net of income taxes (1)     -     -     -     -
                 
Costs to remove long-lived assets, net of income taxes (2)     -     -     -     -
                 
Adjusted net earnings per common share - basic and diluted   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.08   $ 0.07
_________________________
(1)  

During the first quarter of 2016, we began a renovation project of certain track related assets at our Dover International Speedway facility which was completed in the first quarter of 2017.  As a result, we shortened the service lives of these assets which resulted in accelerated depreciation being recorded in the first and second quarters of 2016.
     
(2)  

Costs to remove long-lived assets represents costs incurred to remove and dispose of certain grandstand seating at our Dover International Speedway facility.
     
     
   

The above financial information is presented using other than generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"), and is reconciled to comparable information presented using GAAP.  Non-GAAP adjusted earnings before income taxes, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per common share - basic and diluted are derived by adjusting amounts determined in accordance with GAAP for the aforementioned accelerated depreciation and costs to remove long-lived assets.  Income taxes are based on our approximate statutory tax rates applicable to each of these items.  We believe such non-GAAP information is useful and meaningful to investors, and is used by investors and us to assess core operations.  This non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings before income taxes, net earnings or net earnings per common share - basic and diluted, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.
     
             
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
             
             
    June 30,   June 30,   December 31,
    2017   2016   2016
             
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash   $ 1     $ 1     $ 1  
Accounts receivable     14,453       1,565       419  
Inventories     17       16       17  
Prepaid expenses and other     995       977       1,104  
Assets held for sale     26,000       26,000       26,000  
Total current assets     41,466       28,559       27,541  
             
Property and equipment, net     52,800       53,502       52,723  
Other assets     1,068       914       1,022  
Total assets   $ 95,334     $ 82,975     $ 81,286  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 874     $ 647     $ 347  
Accrued liabilities     4,036       3,079       2,858  
Payable to Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc.     33       14       7  
Income taxes payable     1,666       1,405       218  
Deferred revenue     2,252       2,403       1,355  
Total current liabilities     8,861       7,548       4,785  
             
Revolving line of credit, net     11,200       1,500       3,840  
Liability for pension benefits     3,928       3,668       4,143  
Provision for contingent obligation     1,854       1,783       1,802  
Deferred income taxes     12,692       13,703       12,911  
Total liabilities     38,535       28,202       27,481  
             
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock     1,838       1,829       1,828  
Class A common stock     1,851       1,851       1,851  
Additional paid-in capital     101,988       101,747       101,858  
Accumulated deficit     (45,542 )     (47,578 )     (48,340 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3,336 )     (3,076 )     (3,392 )
Total stockholders' equity     56,799       54,773       53,805  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 95,334     $ 82,975     $ 81,286  
                         
 
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
         
    Six Months Ended
    June 30,
    2017   2016
         
Operating activities:        
Net earnings   $ 2,798     $ 2,723  

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

        
Depreciation     1,644       1,763  
Amortization of credit facility fees     32       48  
Stock-based compensation     245       171  
Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation     -       (27 )
Deferred income taxes     (258 )     (80 )
Provision for contingent obligation     52       56  
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable     (14,034 )     (1,392 )
Inventories     -       56  
Prepaid expenses and other     46       143  
Accounts payable     561       459  
Accrued liabilities     1,098       (136 )
Payable to/receivable from Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc.     26       58  
Income taxes payable/prepaid income taxes     1,449       1,405  
Deferred revenue     897       1,125  
Liability for pension benefits     (131 )     (63 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (5,575 )     6,309  
         
Investing activities:        
Capital expenditures     (1,675 )     (1,671 )
Purchases of available-for-sale securities     (126 )     (103 )
Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities     121       24  
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,680 )     (1,750 )
         
Financing activities:        
Borrowings from revolving line of credit     12,140       12,720  
Repayments on revolving line of credit     (4,780 )     (17,120 )
Repurchase of common stock     (105 )     (186 )
Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation     -       27  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     7,255       (4,559 )
         
Net change in cash     -       -  
Cash, beginning of period     1       1  
Cash, end of period   $ 1     $ 1  
                 


Dover Motorsports PR

