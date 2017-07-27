Title Fights, Fireworks Highlight Champions Night Aug. 1

Like heavyweight fighters swinging for a knockout, title contenders in the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout are ready to outlast their competition and claim the ultimate prize in Rounds 9 and 10 on Monday and Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The ultimate grassroots racing extravaganza concludes its 24th season with Porta John racing Monday and a fireworks show and autograph session in Tuesday's action presented by Stock Car Steel & Aluminum. Included in the family-friendly fun are a slew of compelling storylines among drivers itching to take the stage on Champions Night.

Jordan Black enters the final Lead 2 Real Estate Pro division races with five consecutive wins to his credit – as well as an 18-point lead and a golden opportunity: to become the first Shootout racer to win three straight Pro crowns. Black’s toughest competition comes in the form of Austin Green, who in his second year of Pro racing has become firmly established as a contender every night.

The Cabarrus Brewing Company Masters division enters its final week with John Sossoman leading the standings by two over Carl Cormier and by six over defending champion Robby Faggart. Sossoman, though, won’t compete in the final two races – so Cormier and Faggart will duel to decide the championship.

Ohio-based brothers Zach and Ryan Miller rank first and third in VP Racing Fuels Semi-Pro rankings with Dustin Rumley sandwiched in second, 10 behind Zach and eight ahead of Ryan.

The quest for the K1 Speed Young Lions crown has Sam Mayer in front by 27 over first-year Legend Car racer D.J. Canipe. Cameron Bolin brings a 15-point advantage over Justin Gareis into the Bandolero Outlaws finales, while Leland Honeyman paces Bandolero Bandits by 10 markers over Zack Miracle.

As part of the Summer Shootout's penultimate-night festivities, four competitors will race Porta Johns on hand trucks down the frontstretch to a predetermined line. Once there, they’ll unroll 3,000-sheet rolls of toilet paper back down the frontstretch. The first person to unroll their sheet rolls into the winner’s circle and the record books as the first Porta John race winner.

Champions Night features a stunning fireworks show as well as a driver autograph session on the frontstretch, bringing to a close one of the Shootout’s ultimate, can’t-miss nights of exhilarating racing action.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on both days with racing beginning at approximately 7 p.m.

TICKETS:

Single-day admission to the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout costs just $8 for adults and is FREE for children under 13. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

CMS PR