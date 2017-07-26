Black's on Track for Third Lead 2 Pro Crown

The penultimate week of Bojangles’ Summer Shootout action at Charlotte Motor Speedway saw championship contenders close in on titles and the fastest kids in the Carolinas tackle the frontstretch quarter-mile in Tuesday’s Little Luggies 600 Power Wheels showdown.

Dozens of budding young drivers fought for positioning in Power Wheels during the Little Luggies 600, which offered one of several thrilling finishes throughout the night.

With a late-race pass of Austin Green, Jordan Black captured his fifth consecutive Lead 2 Real Estate Pro division victory. Green launched to the front of the field on the first lap and began to create a significant gap between himself and Dawson Cram. Despite starting seventh, Black worked his way to second just after the midway point of the 25-lap event. Setting significantly faster lap times, Black caught Green and passed him with ease in the closing laps, moving one step closer to a historic third consecutive Pro championship.

“(Green) made me work for that one,” Black said. “We were a little loose there. I want to thank everyone for racing me clean through the field. We are able to race clean this year and I just can't be thankful enough. I'm excited for next week. Hoping everything goes smoothly and I'm hoping we can come out with a third championship. It's crazy enough to win five consecutive (races)."

John Sossoman dominated the Cabarrus Brewing Company Masters division feature to capture the checkered flag for the second time this season. Sossoman jumped to the lead from the drop of the green flag, but Mark Green charged to the front to challenge for the top spot. Unable to pull away, Sossoman had a mirror full of Green but was able to hold him off in the closing laps. In the end, the two-car battle for the trophy went to Sossoman in his last race of the season.

“Man, it was fast tonight,” said Sossoman, who took over the points lead. “I won't be here next week. I am going for a motorcycle ride in the Dakotas.”

The VP Racing Fuels Semi-Pro feature saw Hudson Halder collect his first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Halder fought to stay in the lead over Garrett Manes with the Miller brothers, Zach and Ryan, threatening Halder’s efforts to stay on the point.

“I was just trying to keep it smooth and stay calm,” Halder said. “It takes a lot of work, and you have to work the hardest to win.”

In the K1 Speed Young Lions feature, Sam Mayer rocketed to his fourth consecutive victory, padding his championship lead. Mayer held off Harrison Halder in a late-race battle for the win. Fellow title contender D.J. Canipe wound up third in the 25-lap feature that saw only one caution flag – a season-low for the division.

“I was kind of taking it easy but I was also doing what I could to keep the lead,” Mayer said. “I was a little bit loose at the end but I was able to hang on and win. Farbo Motorsports put together a great car for me again.”

Justin Gareis romped to his second straight victory in the Bandolero Outlaws feature, while Zack Miracle swept both Bandolero Bandits features and Luke Cooper rallied for a win in Beginner Bandits.

Unofficial Results:

K1 Speed Young Lions (25 laps): 1. Sam Mayer; 2. Harrison Halder; 3. D.J. Canipe; 4. Ryan Heim; 5. Sammy Smith; 6. Josh Kossek; 7. Bryson Ruff; 8. Jak Crawford; 9. Tristan Lesik; 10. Steve Chapman; 11. Liz Montgomery; 12. Gracie Trotter; 13. Josh Stark; 14. Austin MacDonald; 15. Holt Halder; 16. Isabella Robusto; 17. Nicholas Sanchez.

VP Racing Fuels Semi-Pro (20 laps): 1. Hudson Halder; 2. Garrett Manes; 3. Ryan Miller; 4. Zach Miller; 5. Scott Joy; 6. Dustin Rumley; 7. Zack Wells; 8. Craig Biryla; 9. Sam Platt; 10. Andrew Dollar; 11. Jessica Dana; 12. Vincent Midas; 13. Tristen Love; 14. Chris Honeycutt; 15. Joshua Plummer; 16. Carson Poindexter; 17. Connor Mosack; 18. Cory Butner.

Lead 2 Real Estate Pro (25 laps): 1. Jordan Black; 2. Austin Green; 3. Dawson Cram; 4. Dillon Faggart; 5. Jordan Stillwell; 6. Daniel Wilk; 7. Brody Pope; 8. Carl Vilardo

Cabarrus Brewing Company Masters (25 Laps): 1. John Sossoman; 2. Mark Green; 3. Carl Cormier; 4. Robby Faggart; 5. Todd Midas; 6. Jon Craig; 7. Chip Ferguson; 8. David Green; 9. Bruce Silver; 10. Jan Ingram; 11. Todd Shockman; 12. Charles Parker; 13. Tom Sherman.

Bandelero Outlaws (20 laps): 1. Justin Gareis; 2. Cameron Bolin; 3. Ethan Norfleet; 4. Cameron Johnson; 5. Jonathan Lesik; 6. Tommy Good; 7. Garrett Lowe; 8. Jordan Plummer; 9. Franklin Caricofe; 10. Jadyn Daniels; 11. Trevor Wester; 12. Austin MacDonald; 13. Matt Emery; 14. Emily Day; 15. Andrew Faircloth; 16. Josh Speas; 17. Carson Ramsey; 18. David Sullivan; 19. Luke Akers; 20. Chase Dixon; 21. Garin Mash.

Bandolero Bandits Race No. 1 (20 Laps): 1. Zack Miracle; 2. Kade Brown; 3. Tyler Chapman; 4. Conner Jones; 5. Zac Fowler; 6. Jaiden Reyna; 7. Jason Chapman; 8. Grant Thompson; 9. Santiago Hill; 10. Truett Miranda; 11. Parker Eatmon; 12. Landon Rapp; 13. Leland Honeyman; 14. Stanley Hayes.

Bandolero Bandits Race No. 2: (20 Laps): 1. Zack Miracle; 2. Landon Rapp; 3. Leland Honeyman; 4. Parker Eatmon; 5. Jason Chapman; 6. Conner Jones; 7. Kade Brown; 8. Truett Miranda; 9. Tyler Chapman; 10. Grant Thompson; 11. Jaiden Reyna; 12. Santiago Hill; 13. Stanley Hayes.

Beginner Bandits (20 Laps): 1. Luke Cooper; 2. Lucas Vera; 3. Adam Eades; 4. Emily Hedstrom; 5.Connor Lee; 6. Sean McElearney; 7. Graham Dejarnett; 8. Jacob Bradley; 9.Kaleb Bradley; 10. Daniel Sell; 11. Logan Clark; 12. Sean Abbel.

