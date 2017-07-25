Cody Jinks To Get The Party Started With Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Concert

Emerging star Cody Jinks will bring his unique outlaw country and classic Southern rock sound to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race pre-race concert.

Jinks, whose latest album “I’m Not the Devil” was released last August and debuted at Number Four on Billboard’s Country Albums chart, will perform Saturday, Aug. 19 on the backstretch prior to Bristol’s wildly popular driver introductions.

“Cody Jinks is a throwback entertainer, known for his musical versatility and a take no prisoners approach to performing,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “His blend of country and rock will be the perfect counterpart to the electric atmosphere of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.”

Jinks might be a rising star in the country music scene, but he has been around the music industry for 15 years. A native of Denton, Texas, Jinks has released seven country albums spanning 10+ years and a rock album prior to that. His authentic blend of country and rock styles is a tribute to his talent and his popularity among different sectors of music fans. His covers of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” and Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” which was dedicated to the late Chris Cornell, have earned universal praise from critics and fans alike.

"Over the last few years I've been fortunate enough to go to a few NASCAR races and have met a few guys from some of the teams,” said Jinks. “I've been to Bristol for a race, but not the Night Race and now I get to play it. That's about as cool as it gets for me, what an honor!”

While supplies last, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race ticket holders may add on a pre-race SuperPass and be stage-side (on the track) for the concert featuring Cody Jinks. The SuperPass also includes a Track Walk and track access for driver introductions.

Tickets for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race week are still available. Two-day weekend packages start at just $99 for adults and $10 for kids (12-and-under). For more information, visit www.BristolTix.com or call 423-BRISTOL.

