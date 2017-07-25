After Biggest Win of Career, McCarty Focused on South Boston Speedway

By Tuesday morning Bobby McCarty had returned to Earth, the biggest win of his career pushed to the background and this Saturday night’s 100-lapper at South Boston Speedway squarely in front of him.

But last Saturday’s win in the Hampton Heat at Langley Speedway will always be in bold on his racing resume.

“This is definitely the biggest one in my career so far,” McCarty said Tuesday morning from his job at in Greensboro, North Carolina. “We definitely can’t fly under the radar any more. This has put us out there. People are keeping their eyes on us now.

“I remember (four-time national champion) Philip Morris talking about it three or four years ago … he said, ‘we don’t look back at what we’ve done, we look forward to the next race’. We enjoy every win, but we don’t want to get caught up in this.”

The win in the second leg of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown brought a big payday … $10,000 to the Nelson Motorsports team. It also propelled McCarty to the Triple Crown lead with the final event set for Martinsville Speedway in September. The first race of the trifecta was at South Boston in early July.

“To win one leg of the Triple Crown means a lot to me. Langley had a lot of great cars show up. Anyone in the top 15 could have won,” said McCarty. “The Nelson Motorsports guys have really strong cars at Martinsville, so things are looking good for us.”

First up for McCarty, though, is the remainder of the regular season at South Boston Speedway. He’s won three times on his home track this season and has finished out of the top 10 only once in nine starts. He’s third in points, almost 100 points behind leader Peyton Sellers and five back of second place Austin Thaxton.

“The way I look at things, if we win races, it will take care of things. If we can be consistent like the last night at South Boston (a first and a second), win as many as we can … if we catch Peyton, we will; if not, we’ll just win as much as we can.”

A year ago, McCarty ran a family-owned car and got set-up help from Nelson Motorsports. After subbing for Nelson Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway last fall, filling in for Timothy Peters, he landed a fulltime ride with the team this year.

“I can’t be more thankful to the guys at Nelson Motorsports to allow me to join the team. It’s been life-changing for me,” said McCarty, who gets sponsorship help from autosbynelson, Valley Star Credit Union, Liquid Performance, BST Shocks, A&E Racecars, DP Race Engines, Arai Helmets and Blue Ridge Color Company.

“Working with Timothy (Peters) and David Triplett and Marcus Richmond this year has been amazing. They’ve calmed me down made me a smarter driver, taught me how to take care of my equipment.

Racing returns to South Boston Speedway July 29 with the NASCAR Late Model 100, featuring a 100-lap Late Model race, twin 25-lap races for the Limited Sportsman, twin 15-lap races for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 7-12. Kids ages six and under are admitted free with a paid adult.

SBS PR