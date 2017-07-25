Iowa Speedway’s final race weekend of 2017 features Grand Funk Railroad, Mascot Day and a BMX show

It is often said that time flies when you’re having fun. While our pastime is a bit more grounded, the 2017 race season at Iowa Speedway is no exception to this tenet. With two wildly successful event weekends in the books, fans can look forward to another one on July 28-29. The Fastest Short Track on the Planet will host the final doubleheader of the season, featuring the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and the second running of the NASCAR XFINITY Series.



Tickets for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series Casey’s General Store 150 presented by Vatterott College and the NASCAR XFINITY Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by American Ethanol can be purchased at www.IowaSpeedway.com or by calling 866.787.8946. Here’s a list of what fans can expect during Iowa Speedway’s STEM-themed weekend:

STEM Displays

With Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) as the major key for the weekend, the Midway will feature a variety of STEM-focused displays. On Saturday, July 29, racegoers will have the chance to interact and visit with the Iowa State Society of Automotive Engineers, the Baja Team from the University of Iowa, the Science Center of Iowa and the USDA Soil Tunnel. Another one worth checking out is the Robotics Team, who will be showcasing their robots in action. These student-built machines are designed to complete specific tasks for various competitions, e.g. the robot must throw a ball. Come check out all the action on the Midway starting at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Annual Mascot Day

Walking through the gates at Iowa Speedway is always an exciting moment. On Saturday, July 29, this experience will be punctuated by a different set of smiling faces, when fans come face-to-face with this year’s Mascot Day lineup! Starting at 10:00 a.m. CT, the mascots will be stationed at Ticket Booths 1 and 2 to greet entering fans and mingle with the crowds on the Concourse and at Crash Course presented by U.S. Cellular, located above Turn 1. For those joining us a bit later in the day, don’t fret at the missed opportunity. There will be another one at 1:40 p.m. CT, when the mascots help us hype up Pre-Race. Be sure to enter the on-track fray for a chance to high five your favorite representatives of Iowa sports, including Crash, the Iowa Wild’s loveable lion-like character, Cubbie Bear from the Iowa Cubs and many more!

BMX Bike Show

Iowa Speedway is pleased to welcome Perfection on Wheels during our STEM-themed weekend. Practically defying the laws of physics, the group will perform their BMX Stunt Show on both event days. Starting at 2:00 p.m. CT, on Friday, July 28, the stuntmen will be out here grinding as they leap from ramps and flip across the Midway. The next show takes place at 4:00 p.m. CT, with another one scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. On Saturday, July 29, the BMX Stunt Show returns with three additional performances at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and noon. CT. This is one group you won’t want to miss!

Driver Autograph Sessions

On Friday, July 28, fans can rub elbows with their favorite drivers from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. A slight departure from the previous two race weekends, this autograph session will be held in the Infield Fan Walk, under a large tent, starting 4:10 p.m. CT. Please note that Infield Fan Walk access is necessary to attend this autograph session and can be purchased for $10 at Ticket Booths 1 and 2. As a reminder, Season Ticket Holders, Suite Holders, Newton Club Members, RV Hill Campers and Hospitality Guests all have Infield Fan Walk access, for free. Additionally, Fan Walk is complimentary for kids 12 and under.

Saturday’s session on July 29 will be structured a bit differently. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT, Iowa Speedway will roll out the proverbial red carpet for the stars of the NASCAR XFINITY Series, as they make their way to the Driver’s Meeting. Also, located in the Infield Fan Walk, fans are invited to witness the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Autograph Walk. As the drivers saunter by, don’t be shy about collecting their signatures! Keep asking for another one until your souvenir program is inked up – you may just collect the winning driver’s autograph. Just like Friday’s session, Infield Fan Walk access is required for admission.

Hornitos Bar Tent

Having served as an anchor for amusement this season, the Hornitos Bar Tent (located above Turn 4 on the Concourse) is the place to be this weekend. The Hornitos Bar is a great spot for gathering on race days, offering the cool comfort of shade and refreshing libations – including the popular 2017 Signature Drinks. Try one to quench your thirst this weekend. We guarantee you’ll be asking for another one.



On Friday, July 28, the Bar will play host to the final Bags Tournament of the season. Fittingly, the winning team members will each take home a $25 ethanol gift card courtesy of Iowa Corn. Don’t ever play yourself – assemble a team (to compete or to watch) and meet at 4:00 p.m. CT for all the competitive action.

Post-Race Party on the Frontstretch

What started out as an Iowa Speedway original, rooted in fan love, the Post-Race Party on the Frontstretch can now be seen in similar forms across the industry. Following the checkered flag of the U.S. Cellular 250 presented by American Ethanol, Speedway staff will open the catchfence, allowing fans to stream onto the freshly raced track surface. This year’s entertainment is courtesy of Party! Party! – The Ultimate Karaoke Band, putting the night’s soundtrack in the hands of fans. Pork burgers courtesy of the Iowa Pork Producers will be plentiful (have another, one is never enough), accompanied by cold drinks, giveaways, and some driver appearances. Finish out the 2017 season strong with thousands of your closest friends, literally on The Fastest Short Track on the Planet!

Knoxville Safe Ride

Two iconic Iowa racetracks, one action-packed day! This year, on Saturday, July 29, Iowa Speedway will offer fans a full day of racing in the Hawkeye State. After the heart pounding thrills of the NASCAR XFINITY Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by American Ethanol, fans can make the short 30-mile trip to Knoxville Raceway for the Championship Cup Series 410s plus 360s, later that night. Want to enjoy the day, but not the driving? Don’t let your penchant for a good time hold you down! For $35 round trip, CIT Charters will pick you up at the entrance to General Camping at Iowa Speedway at 5:30 p.m. CT, drop you off at the Hy-Vee parking lot in Knoxville, and bring you back to Newton later that night. Each bus ticket is also good for $5 off admission to Knoxville Raceway. Start the day with stock cars on asphalt and end it with sprint cars on dirt – what’s better than one race? Another one. Use this link to sign up now, space is limited!



Returning Favorites

Look for all your favorite activities from this season including Crash Course presented by U.S. Cellular, oversized games, and the inflatable bull. Mini golf will be located on the Turn 1 side of the Concourse, alongside the pedal bike course. Because you can never have too many race day shirts, come snag another one at the Fanatics merchandise tent or trailer, or rent a stadium seat cushion to take grandstand seat comfort to the max. The ISM Vision Solar Powered Media Stations – a permanent fixture - will continue to display race day fan information. For additional detail on these items, please see the Amenities Release from Wide Opening Weekend.

NAPA Auto Parts Concert Series

The final installment of the NAPA Auto Parts Concert Series takes to the Pork Party Pavilion on Friday, July 28. Iowa Speedway kicked things off with Country music star, Easton Corbin, and followed up with grunge-punk band, Everclear. For the last event weekend of the season, Iowa Speedway is offering fans another one, featuring Grand Funk Railroad. Known as “The American Band,” the high-energy five-piece group will perform following the NASCAR K&N Pro Series Casey’s General Stores 150 presented by Vatterott College. With a career spanning more than five decades, and hits like “Some Kind of Wonderful”, Grand Funk Railroad is sure to please fans of all ages – a winning way to end the night.

Signature Food and Drink

New in 2017, Iowa Speedway has partnered with Americrown Service Corporation - the leader in major motorsports catering and concessions. In addition to upgraded concessions featuring new food and beverage items, Americrown brings two Signature Food Items to Iowa Speedway. This year’s delicacies pay homage to local industries and flavors. Swing by the Winner’s Circle or Speedway Grill for your share of Pork Fries - crispy fried Pig Ears drizzled with hot sauce and served with a side of ranch, and Iowa Dogs – all-beef hot dogs with loose meat, corn relish, and Maytag blue cheese crumbles on a fresh roll.

Signature Drinks, courtesy of Beam Suntory brands, will return to the mix as well. The Trading Paint and Gas N’ Go are back for their sophomore season, joined by a couple of newcomers: The Hornitos Carburita Margarita and the Blood Orange Breeze.



Another one worth trying comes in the form of craft beer. Iowa Speedway teamed up with Knoxville, Iowa-based Peace Tree Brewing Co., to create the 7/8 Wheat. This Belgian style Wheat Ale is a limited-edition brew, available at the infield portable bar; try one for a tasty cool down while the sun is shining!

Youth Ticketing Program

Always aiming to please our youngest fans, Iowa Speedway launched a new Youth Ticketing program offering free admission for fans under the age of 12, to all races in 2017 (all six event days, including INDYCAR). Youth Tickets are available on event days at Ticket Booths 1 and 2; please note that Youth Tickets are not offered in advance. Additionally, Youth Tickets are limited to grandstand seating only. Children must be present during the purchase, and Iowa Speedway Ticketing Staff must validate the full-price purchase of an adult ticket for every two Youth Tickets sold.

Youth Activities/Kids Drive NASCAR

Expanding upon the existing 2017 youth activities, the final event days at Iowa Speedway will be even more kid-focused, courtesy of Kids Drive NASCAR. Part and parcel with the STEM-themed weekend, the track will offer special youth-only VIP opportunities to further promote the science of racing, and emphasize the importance of cultivating young fans. After Weekends 1 and 2, Crash Course presented by U.S. Cellular will be in full swing for another one. Be sure to stop by the Concourse above Turn 1, to join in the action. New opportunities for our youngest fans include:

Youth Garage Tour – Saturday, July 29 – calling all gearheads! This Saturday, NASCAR and Iowa Speedway will be offering Kids Drive NASCAR Garage Tours, including a stop in Victory Lane. Please note, infield Fan Walk access is required for this event, which will start at Casey’s General Store’s Victory Lane at 9:30 a.m. CT. Behind the scenes access to the garage is a unique offering, and one you won’t want to miss!

Kids Q&A – Saturday, July 29 – recognizing that kids sometimes have wild thoughts, Iowa Speedway will once again host Q&A sessions between drivers and their youngest fans; this Saturday, Brett Moffitt will be the featured driver. These “Q&A” sessions are reserved for the first 120 fans, 18-and-under, who meet at the Crash Course presented by U.S. Cellular at 10:15 a.m. CT. Parents are also invited to attend. Like working press, no autographs of drivers or racing personalities will be allowed, but lifelong memories will be created.

Driver’s Meeting – Saturday, July 29 – how many times have you hoped to get close to the Driver’s Meeting? For our youngest fans, this Saturday is your chance, as the U.S. Cellular 250 presented by American Ethanol will feature a special lead-in to the day’s meeting. Iowa Speedway is looking for a group of future driver reps to greet and high five the stars of the NASCAR XFINITY Series as they enter the Driver’s Meeting, fresh from their on-the-go autograph session. Interested young fans should meet in Casey’s General Store’s Victory Lane at 12:30 p.m. CT – note that Fan Walk access is required.

Driver Introductions – Saturday, July 29 – anyone who’s attended a race at Iowa Speedway knows we do Pre-Race a little differently, and July 29 will be no exception. In addition to welcoming fans onto the Frontstretch, we’ll be enlisting the help – and energy – of the youth movement. Iowa Speedway is looking for a group of young bucks to abandon the “no new friends” mentality and help us welcome the NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers in true Iowa Nice fashion. During Pre-Race, track staff will seek out kids looking to stand alongside the stage and greet the drivers with high-fives, fist bumps, and handshakes, as they come down the stairs. Come on down when the catch fence opens to be a part of it all.

Let’s Get Social

Now in its third year, fans will once again be encouraged to use the hashtag #ThisIsMySpeedway on social media, to tell their stories of the weekend. #ThisIsMySpeedway is a focal point for fans who love the Speedway, and look to share that experience with others. By using the hashtag in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts, fans may check out what else is happening around the track alongside their own encounters.



To raise the stakes in 2017, the Speedway is encouraging fans to use the race day hashtags for a chance to be featured on Iowa Speedway’s social media channels. Share your race day photos using the hashtags #Caseys150 (Friday, July 28) and #USCellular250 (Saturday, July 29), and we’ll re-post three of our favorites after the race weekend. If you think that first selfie attempt will hold you down, feel free to share another one! Just Be sure to tag us @iowaspeedway on Twitter, and check-in on Facebook!

Iowa Speedway PR