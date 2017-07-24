Race Fans: Renew Your Tickets Now for New Era of Big Machine Brickyard 400 To Lock In 2017 Prices

Race fans can renew their tickets now for the 2018 Big Machine Brickyard 400 and Lilly Diabetes 250 - at 2017 prices - as the annual NASCAR race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway enters an exciting new era next year.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will move to the cooler temperatures of Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, with NASCAR XFINITY Series action also taking place during the race weekend. The Big Machine Brickyard 400 will serve as the final race of the regular season, determine the regular-season champion and set the field for the NASCAR Playoffs, which begin the following weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fans are encouraged to renew or upgrade their Big Machine Brickyard 400 event weekend tickets at www.ims.com/renew. The renewal window will continue through Monday, Aug. 7.

These will be the best prices of the year, only available during the renewal window. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale.

"The Big Machine Brickyard 400 weekend will receive an exciting boost with its new date, featuring cooler weather and the crucial spot on the schedule as the final race of the regular season," Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. "We're grateful to our most loyal fans and are pleased to offer customers the opportunity to lock in current pricing for the start of a new era with the 25th annual edition of this classic NASCAR race in 2018."

Fans who have included tickets for other products in their 2017 order also can reorder at discounted prices during the renewal period. Those products include:

•Lilly Diabetes 250 Race Day tickets

•Friday General Admission tickets

•Parking (including ADA parking) and camping permits

•Big Machine Brickyard 400 Pre-Race Pit Passes

Those who take advantage of the renewal period also will be first in line for ticket upgrades and are eligible for other presale offers for all IMS events.

IMS PR