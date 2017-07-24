Evergreen Opens Pre Registration for "Summer Slam" Enduros

Evergreen Raceway is happy to announce that pre registration is open for their fourth regular season Evergreen Enduro Series event, presented by Sponenberg’s Exhaust. The popular series features bone stock Enduro racing for both the Four Cylinder and 6/8-Cylinder divisions and this event is on tap for an event under the lights on Saturday, August 19. The speedway will also host their second “Soccer Mom” Mini Van Enduro, plus the Bob’s Subs & Pizza Outlaw Stocks are also on the card that evening.

Points are awarded for the shows and the series points are currently up to date on the speedway website.

The Enduro events will take place, rain or shine and the Outlaw Stock portion of the event will be rescheduled if the weather does not cooperate. The Enduro portion of the event will only be postponed if the weather simply too miserable on race day.

Enduro drivers can save $10 by pre-registering. The pre-registration fee is $40 per event. If drivers are not pre-registered on race day, the fee to compete is $50. Pre registration is non-refundable if a driver pre registers and is unable to make the event. Enduro pre registration will only be refunded if the speedway postpones the event.

Upon arrival at the track, pre-registered drivers will pull pills for their starting positions. All pre-registered drivers will start ahead of those who were not pre-registered. All drivers must visit the track office to sign in upon arrival to the track. Each driver will receive a slip with their starting position. A random roll call will take place at the drivers meeting. If a driver’s name is called and they are not present, they will be forced to start in the rear of the field. No exceptions.

The speedway had implemented a new rule, which took effect with the last Enduro event. The winner of the previously held show will start from dead last, regardless if he or she is pre-registered or not. Furthermore, due to repeated observations of targeting specific cars, officials will be watching closely to monitor all on track situations. Drivers will be subject to being black flagged for such issues and without a doubt, obvious intentional attempts to disable a car in a reckless manor, such as pushing them head on into the wall, will result in fines and suspension.

All Mini Van racers will pull pills for their starting positions at the track on race day. The number of laps will be determined on the amount of vans registered and the purse will also be determined based on the number of Mini Van entries.

Outlaw Stock drivers will pull pills for heat race starting positions and they will start straight up for their feature.

The pit gates will swing open for all of the series events at 5 PM. The drivers meeting will take place at 6 PM and the Outlaw Stocks will have practice at 6:15 PM. Racing will kick off at 7:00 PM. The grandstands will open at 6 PM.

Grandstand admission for each event is just $5. Pit admission is $25 and the transponder rental fee is $10.

The rules, payout and pre-registration list are listed at EvergreenRacewayPark.com. The deadline for pre-registration is Thursday, August 17.

The Outlaw Stock purse is prorated (plus sponsorship money), based on the number of cars. Outlaw Stock tech inspection will be handled by Modified driver, Paul Frantz.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.

Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Fairway Motors, Harry’s U Pull It, Penn’s Peak Radio, Wheel’s Bar & Grill, CK Auto Service & Race Fab, Himmer Graphics, Evan’s Roadhouse, Bob’s Subs & Pizza, American Rental Equipment, Barbush Automotive, Valve Tech Sales, Penn’s Peak, Printers Edge & RockAuto.com.

Evergreen Raceway PR