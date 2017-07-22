Jason Myers Holds off Burt Myers at Bowman Gray

Jason Myers had his work cut out for him on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium. But he stepped up and took the checkered for the FOX8 WGHP 100.



With the starting lineup for the Brad’s Golf Modified Series being decided by random draw, Jason Myers of Walnut Cove drew the pole for his start. But the stage was immediately set for tension as his older brother, Burt Myers of Walnut Cove, was slated to start right beside him.



Burt Myers has been the man to beat this season in the Modified Division. He currently leads the points, has led the most laps, and has pulled in the most wins. He’s been particularly stout in the long-distance races, taking the checkered in all three of the previous 100-lappers in 2017.



“I might be a little partial,” said Jason Myers. “You look in the record book and Burt’s the man. If you beat Burt Myers, you’ve done something.”



Jason Myers was able to beat out Burt on the initial start after racing side-by-side for a few white-knuckled laps. However, the lead was short-lived for Jason: With a caution double-file restart just a few laps later, Burt Myers challenged from the outside and grabbed the lead.



“I started out with the lead, and I knew Burt was tough. He snookered me on the restart,” said Jason Myers. But on a later double-file restart, Jason Myers was able to return the favor.



“I learned my lesson. I got him back on another one,” said Jason Myers. “When you start on the front row with Burt Myers over here, you either beat him or you learn something. Tonight we learned something - and then we beat him.”



The most grueling part of the race then set in for Jason Myers as he defended the lead in five double-file restarts. “It was exhausting – but more mental than physical,” said Jason Myers. “Those restarts were really getting to me. You’ve got to be perfect.”



Jason Myers ended up taking the checkered, with Burt Myers finishing in second. Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem claimed third.



In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Zack Clifton of Walkertown ducked to the inside of Tommy Neal of Walkertown on the last lap. They banged fenders heading towards the finish line, with Clifton edging out Neal by inches to take the win. In the second Sportsman 20-lapper, John Holleman of Winston-Salem claimed the victory.



Donnie Martin of Winston-Salem held off Jake Creed of Dobson to win in the Q104.1 New Country Street Stock Series. In the Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series, Chris Allison of Mocksville and Josh Broome of Thomasville each won.



BGS PR