Big Machine President/CEO Borchetta To Serve as Honorary Starter of 24th Annual Brickyard 400

Scott Borchetta, the president and chief executive officer of Big Machine Label Group, will serve as the honorary starter of the 24th annual Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Borchetta will wave the green flag to send the field of 40 cars into Turn 1 at the start of the marquee Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, which begins at 2:44 p.m. (ET).

"Of all of the great places to watch the start of a NASCAR race, there are none better than the starter stand!" Borchetta said. "I can't wait to wave the green flag to start the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400!"

Music industry leader Big Machine Label Group became the new entitlement sponsor of the Brickyard 400 in late June, expanding its longtime relationship with the race and IMS.

Founded in 2005, Big Machine Label Group is an independent record label headquartered in Nashville. The label's artist roster includes superstars such as Brantley Gilbert, Taylor Swift, Reba McEntire, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Danielle Bradbery, The Cadillac Three, Justin Moore, Ronnie Dunn, Jennifer Nettles, Eli Young Band, Drake White, Brett Young, Tucker Beathard and A Thousand Horses.

IMS PR