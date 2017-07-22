Mahoning Valley Speedway has cancelled tonight’s races due to the weather forecast of rain and thunderstorms throughout the Lehighton area.
With a special front gate admission of $10 promoter Floyd Santee did not want to take a chance on have fans possibly missing out on a great deal.
That being said he has extended the discounted general admission price of $10 to next Saturday, July 29.
The night’s program will included Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks. The Dirt Mods have the night off.
The Hobby Stocks will be running in a 40-lap/$400-to-win feature that evening.
Mahoning Valley Speedway cancelled for July 22 due to rain/thunderstorm forecast
