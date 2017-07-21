Green, Joy Chase Glory in Shootout's 'Shark Week' Showdown

The Bojangles’ Summer Shootout has helped transform dozens of aspiring racers into prominent NASCAR stars. This summer, two teenaged drivers with NASCAR ties hope to use their Legend Cars to achieve different goals.

Scott Joy and Austin Green want the same thing – to win races on the frontstretch quarter-mile at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Green hopes to parlay it into a career, while Joy races for fun.

Joy, a Mooresville, North Carolina, native by way of Connecticut, is the son of NASCAR on FOX announcer Mike Joy. Being the son of a famous broadcaster doesn't affect Joy’s career as much as some might think, though.

“He’s helped me get to know some people, but what I do on the track is my work,” said Joy, who plans to attend Northeastern University in Boston starting this fall. “He wants to be just another racing dad.”

The elder Joy has been just that. Scott started racing Bandoleros when he was 10 years old with Mike's help. Now 18, Scott competes in the VP Racing Fuels Semi-Pro division, where he's gained lots of racing experience he hopes he can turn into some wins before the season concludes.

“It’s an absolute blast,” Joy said. “It’s really close competition. So far this year we have had pretty clean racing, it’s just a blast I look forward to every Tuesday night coming out here and getting my speed demon on.”

Green is a Lead 2 Real Estate Pro division championship contender in only his second year, so he has become a quick study. The 16-year-old Concord native is the son of 1994 NASCAR XFINITY Series champion David Green. Austin’s goal is to use the Summer Shootout as a springboard to a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

After getting his first year out of the way, Green hopes to win the title this season. He enters the July 25 showdown ranked second in points with only two-time champion Jordan Black ahead of him.

“I’ve just worked on being consistent, staying focused and trying to learn as much as I can, and learn from last year,” Green said.

Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout features “Shark Week” promotions, including FREE foam shark hats to the first 250 kids through the gates. Fans are also encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for a shark mascot roaming the stands throughout the night.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing beginning at approximately 7 p.m.

TICKETS:

Single-day admission to the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout costs just $8 for adults and is FREE for children under 13. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

