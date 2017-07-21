Little Luggies 600 Roars into Summer Shootout

True to its illustrious history of racing anything and everything, Charlotte Motor Speedway continues its four-wheeled extravaganza with the Little Luggies 600 Power Wheels race during Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout.

The Little Luggies 600 features the future stars of the Summer Shootout taking advantage of their chance to mix it up on the frontstretch in front of fans of all ages.

On July 31, the speedway adds another new form of competition to its repertoire when Porta Johns – known as a convenient stop-through at the race track – become the focal point of the Summer Shootout’s first Porta John race.

As part of the most spectacular, family-friendly grassroots racing on the planet during the Summer Shootout's penultimate night, four competitors will race Porta Johns on hand trucks down the frontstretch to a predetermined line. Once there, they’ll unroll 3,000-sheet rolls of toilet paper back down the frontstretch. The first person to unroll their sheet rolls into the winner’s circlez and the record books as the first Porta John race winner.

The future stars of motorsports continue their rise up the racing ladder all summer, with the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout – which features NASCAR stars Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace among its alumni – running through Aug. 1.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Tuesday with racing beginning at approximately 7 p.m.

TICKETS:

Single-day admission to the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout costs just $8 for adults and is FREE for children under 13. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

CMS PR