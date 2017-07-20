TMS Tabs Industry Marketing Veteran Wonderly as Vice President of Sales

Veteran motorsports marketing executive Jason Wonderly has been named Vice President of Sales for Texas Motor Speedway.

Wonderly joins Texas Motor Speedway after spending the past nine years with Team Penske as the director of marketing partnerships and new business at the racing organization's headquarters in Mooresville, N.C. He will manage an 11-person business development team for one of the world's premier motorsports facilities that annually plays host to marquee NASCAR and INDYCAR events

"It's a privilege to join the amazing team at Texas Motor Speedway, a world-class facility with a great network of category-leading partners," he said. "The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is exploding with growth and I'm looking forward to building meaningful partnerships with the many vibrant organizations that have a presence in this marketplace. Additionally, it's equally as valuable to continue the established trend of developing mutually beneficial relationships with motorsports industry partners that see value in bringing their brands to life at the race track. The opportunities are virtually limitless. This new role is certainly an exciting one that also aligns well with my previous experiences and I can't wait to get started."

Among the various responsibilities in his role at Team Penske, Wonderly managed partnership marketing and special events as well as relationships with nearly three dozen elite partners involved with the organization. He was responsible for generating new business revenue, promoting organic partnership growth and identifying categorybusiness-to-business opportunities with Penske Corp.

He also provided strategic marketing and sales support for Team Penske's Australia-based Supercar program, DJR Team Penske and the organization's technical alliance with Wood Brothers Racing.

"We conducted an international search to find the right person to help lead this speedway," Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said. "Our strength is that we have the best people and the deepest bench of talent in sports. It was amazing the number and quality of people from around the globe that expressed interest in joining Texas Motor Speedway. Through the search, Jason rose to the top with a unique blend of experiences in American motorsports. He will help us continue to raise the bar among the speedways and race tracks around the world."

Wonderly has been involved in the motorsports industry for the past 17 years, dating to initial sales and marketing positions with Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway, and then Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He moved on to become the sports marketing director for Checkers Drive-In Restaurants in 2004, where he managed partnerships with various professional teams and colleges along with NASCAR, International Speedway Corporation and Bill Davis Racing.

In 2007, he was named vice president of sales and marketing for Hirschfeld Marketing Solutions, a Charlotte-based marketing solutions company with a client list that included NASCAR and other companies that had industry business ties, before joining Team Penske a year later.

Wonderly begins his new executive position at Texas Motor Speedway on July 24.

