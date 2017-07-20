$10 general admission at Mahoning Valley Speedway this Saturday, July 22

This Saturday, July 22 Mahoning Valley Speedway presents a six division program and at a reduced general admission price of $10.



Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks plus the touring Micro Stocks will make up the speed bill. The Dirt Mods have the night off.



At intermission Kids Big Wheel races sponsored by Brain Labar will be held.



Front gates opens at 5:00 pm with heats taking to the track at 7:00 pm. There will be early paid practice for anyone interested starting at 1:30 pm.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway.



MVS PR