This Saturday, July 22 Mahoning Valley Speedway presents a six division program and at a reduced general admission price of $10.
Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks plus the touring Micro Stocks will make up the speed bill. The Dirt Mods have the night off.
At intermission Kids Big Wheel races sponsored by Brain Labar will be held.
Front gates opens at 5:00 pm with heats taking to the track at 7:00 pm. There will be early paid practice for anyone interested starting at 1:30 pm.
For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway.
MVS PR
$10 general admission at Mahoning Valley Speedway this Saturday, July 22
20 Jul 2017 Steven B. Wilson
32 times
This Saturday, July 22 Mahoning Valley Speedway presents a six division program and at a reduced general admission price of $10.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Steven B. Wilson
- TMS Tabs Industry Marketing Veteran Wonderly as Vice President of Sales
- Christian Eckes Focused on the Future, Extends Partnership with Venturini Motorsports through 2018 ARCA Season
- Bell Battles to Top-10 Finish at Eldora
- Harrison Burton Lessons Learned at Eldora
- Gragson Earns a Top-10 Finish in His First Dirt Race at Eldora