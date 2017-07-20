Kerbystrong 100 Saturday; Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tuesday At Macon IL Speedway

Macon Speedway puts on amazing shows, whether it's sprint cars, midgets, or stock cars, but fans seem to really love the Super Late Models at the 1/5-mile bullring. After an outstanding turnout at this year's Herald & Review 100 for the Summer National Late Models, the boys are back in town this coming Saturday, July 22 for the 3rd annual Kerbystrong 100 and Tuesday, July 25 for the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The back-to-back events are as a result of an early season postponement for the Lucas Oil Late Models.



This Saturday's Kerbystrong 100 will feature 50 laps of Late Model racing for the Midwest Big Ten Late Models, paying $2,000 to win and $250 to start. A Billingsley Towing UMP Modified 25 lap feature will pay $700 to win and a 25 lap Sportsman feature will be run with a $600 top prize. Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Hornets will also be in action.



The race is in memory of Kerby Damery, a former Late Model racer at Macon Speedway and surrounding tracks in central Illinois. The 2004 Late Model track champion passed away in early 2015, after a long battle with cancer. The event also was put together to raise cancer awareness and to give hope to cancer patients and educate the community.



In 2015, 34 Super Late Models were trackside and strong fields in the other classes as well. After a back and forth battle with Dave Crawley, Jr., Tonica, IL driver, Scott Schmitt pulled away with the Late Model victory. Last season, Late Model hotshoe, Jason Feger, made a surprise appearance to take the top prize.



As if Saturday's action isn't enough, the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series will be coming to town just a few days later, on Tuesday, July 25 for the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100. The race was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 29 but was canceled due to rain. The makeup event should be huge, with all of the Lucas Oil stars coming in to compete against locals from the region vying for the $12,000 top prize. The Billingsley Towing UMP Modifieds will be racing for $1,000 to win, while the B-Mods will also be on the card with an event paying $300 to the winner.



Much like last season, Bobby Pierce, the young racing star from Oakwood, IL, will be trying to claim the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event in the same month that he won the Herald & Review 100. Pierce has won two out of the three Lucas Oil events in track history and has won the last three events at the track he has entered. While he will be the favorite, some very good talent will be on hand Tuesday to try and dethrone him including WoO Late Model point leader Brandon Sheppard, Lucas Oil Late Model star Scott Bloomquist, Illinois hotshoe Ryan Unzicker, local favorite Shannon Babb, among others.



The Saturday, July 22 Kerbystrong 100 event will have pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, competitor pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.



On Tuesday, July 25 for the Lucas Oil Late Model event, the times will remain the same with general admission being $30 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.



For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.



Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials.



Macon Speedway PR