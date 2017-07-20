Lucas Oil Raceway Indianapolis Comes Alive Thursday And Friday For Racing Doubleheader

Stars from all across the country, in several types of racecars, will converge on Lucas Oil Raceway this coming Thursday and Friday, July 20-21 for a double header of racing. Open wheel Thursday night thunder will feature the USAC Silver Crown Series Champ Cars presented by Traxxas and the INEX Thunder Roadsters, while Friday night under the lights will feature the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards and CRA Super Series Late Models powered by JEGS. The two events lead up to the Saturday and Sunday action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway



The Thursday, July 20 program is one that is packed with racing from the USAC Silver Crown Series in the Rich Vogler Classic 100, the INEX Thunder Roadsters, and the USAC Hall Of Fame driver induction ceremony.



The Silver Crown Champ Cars have over 20 competitors entered for the 100-lap affair which is set to take the green at 8:45. While the brothers Swanson, Kody and Tanner, will be the two favorites, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman will be on hand racing in the Johnny Vance Racing #2v. Drivers from eight different states are represented on the entry list including the aforementioned stars plus Davey Hamilton, Jr., Justin Grant, Shane Cottle, Aaron Pierce, Jerry Coons, Jr., Bobby Santos, Damion Gardner, and more.



At intermission of the Thursday night show, the USAC Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held. Set to begin at 8:00 PM and lead into the Rich Vogler Classic 100, 12 new members of the USAC Hall of Fame will be inducted. Indianapolis Motor Speedway famed historian, Donald Davidson, NASCAR personality Ken Schrader, as well as Bob East, Chuck Gurney, Frankie DelRoy, Gene Hartley, Howard Linne, Johnny Thompson, Lloyd Ruby, Robbie Stanley, Steve Lewis, and Steve Stapp.



On Friday, July 21, the stars of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will be on track for the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200. Leading up to that event, the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by JEGS will be on track for the Circle City 100. Some of the best in short track stock car racing will be on hand for those two events.



The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is being led into the event by Fort Kent, Maine driver, Austin Theriault. Theriault has been outstanding in his first year driving the Ken Schrader Racing #52. Theriault has three victories in the ten starts and has only finished outside the top five twice. Floridian Dalton Sargeant is second in the standings with two wins, while Nevada's Riley Herbst has won one event and is third. Shane Lee and Gus Dean complete the top five in the current standings. Drivers from 17 different states are represented on the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 entry list with a total of 29 drivers.



Friday night's action will begin at 7:00 with the ARCA/CRA Super Series on track for the Circle City 100. A pair of talented rookies lead the standings coming into the event with Josh Brock and Hunter Jack atop the standings. Following the two young guns are a pair of former CRA champions, Dalton Armstrong from nearby New Castle, IN and Johnny VanDoorn from Michigan. Former Lucas Oil ARCA event winner and CRA champion, Travis Braden, of Wheeling, WV, and many time Lucas Oil and CRA winner Brian Campbell, from Wyoming, MI are among the favorites in the Late Model portion of Friday's event.



Thursday's schedule of events has pits opening at 2:00, grandstands at 4:00, CRA testing at 4:15, Thunder Roadster practice/qualifying at 5:15, USAC Silver Crown practice at 5:30, Thunder Roadster heats at 6:05, Silver Crown qualifying at 6:30, and a final CRA test at 6:45. Feature racing will begin for the Thunder Roadsters at 7:30, followed by Vintage car laps at 7:45 and the Hall Of Fame Induction at 8:00. The green flag should wave for the USAC Silver Crown Rich Vogler Classic 100 around 9:00.



Friday's schedule will see pits opening at 6:30 AM, grandstands at 11:00, practice at 11:30, and qualifying at 4:30. The green will wave on the ARCA/CRA Super Series Circle City 100 at 7:00 with the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 to go green at 9:00.



Tickets will be available at the gates each day at $25 for adults on Thursday and $30 for adults on Friday. Discounted general admission tickets are also available at Central Indiana area Menards stores for Friday's event.



