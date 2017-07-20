Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 Fans Encouraged To Plan Ahead at IMS.com

Fans attending the 24th annual Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 and sixth annual Lilly Diabetes 250 on July 21-23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are encouraged to "Plan Your Visit" through an interactive web page that serves as a home base for those headed to the track during this exciting NASCAR race weekend.

The "Plan Your Visit" page - IMS.com/planyourvisit - features detailed information about the entire fan experience during the NASCAR event weekend at IMS, including directions, parking, track map, schedule, camping, gate regulations, tickets, ADA accessibility, special instructions for 400 Fest concert attendees and much more.

Daily Fan Information

IMS has worked closely with the Speedway Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies, on the traffic plan for IMS events. All Speedway patrons should be aware of the following to ensure a successful trip to the track Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23:

Friday, July 21:

•Gate Entry: Public gates are open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (ET). The following gates are available for pedestrian entry and walk-up cash ticket purchases: 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 South, 9, 10A, 11A and 12. Open vehicle gates include 2, 7 Vehicle and 10, with cash ticket purchases available.

•Free Public Parking: Limited free infield public parking will be available until 3 p.m. on the South Road Course and North 40. All other infield parking is pre-paid, including Turn 3.

•Paid Public Parking: Lots open for paid public parking are Lot 2, Lot 3G and Main Gate. Parking in these paid lots is $10 Friday. The North 40 lot is a paid lot after 3 p.m. at a cost of $40. Parking in the infield South Road Course lot after 3 p.m. costs $50 and is pre-paid only.

•Construction, Traffic Patterns: Construction at 30th Street and Patricia (just east of the North 40 Lot) will restrict inbound and outbound traffic patterns. Please expect delays. It is recommended to enter Gate 10 from the west.

Saturday, July 22:

•Gate Entry: Public gates are open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (ET). The following gates are available for pedestrian entry and walk-up cash ticket purchases: 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 South, 9, 10A, 11A and 12. Open vehicle gates include 2, 7 Vehicle and 10, with cash ticket purchases available.

•Free Public Parking: Limited free infield public parking will be available until 3 p.m. on the South Road Course and North 40. All other infield parking is pre-paid, including Turn 3.

•Paid Public Parking: Lots open for paid public parking are Lot 2, Lot 3G and Main Gate. Parking in these paid lots is $10 Saturday. The North 40 lot is a paid lot after 3 p.m. at a cost of $40. Parking in the infield South Road Course lot after 3 p.m. costs $50 and is pre-paid only.

•Construction, Traffic Patterns: Construction at 30th Street and Patricia (just east of the North 40 Lot) will restrict inbound and outbound traffic patterns. Please expect delays. It is recommended to enter Gate 10 from the west.

Sunday, July 23:

•Gate Entry: Public gates are open from 10 a.m. (ET) until the checkered flag of the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400. The following gates are available for pedestrian entry and walk-up cash ticket purchases: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5A, 6, 7 South, 9, 10A, 11A, 11C and 12. Open vehicle gates include 2, 7 Vehicle and 10A, with cash ticket purchases available.

•Free Public Parking: There is no free infield public parking on Race Day. Limited free public parking, including ADA parking, will be available in the North 40 Lot.

•Paid Public Parking: These lots open for paid public parking: 1B, 2, 3G, 8, Main Gate, North 40 and Parcel B.

•Smoke-Free Stands: A Stand, H Stand and the Southwest Vista are completely smoke-free on Race Day. Fans are encouraged to smoke at least 20 feet away from the grandstand if they are sitting in those areas.

•Construction, Traffic Patterns: Construction at 30th Street and Patricia (just east of the North 40 Lot) will restrict inbound and outbound traffic patterns. Please expect delays.

400 Fest Information

400 Fest is an exciting, new two-night concert event Friday night, July 21 and Saturday night, July 22 at IMS, featuring six global music superstars led by The Chainsmokers and Major Lazer. Admission to the concert is separate from admission to on-track action for the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 and Lilly Diabetes 250.

Gate and parking information is below. For more information, visit www.400fest.com.

Friday, July 21:

•Gate Entry: Public gates for concertgoers are open from 5-10 p.m. No one will be allowed in the gates before 5 p.m. without a ticket for NASCAR track activity that day. Pedestrian gates open: 6, 7 South, 9, 10A. Vehicle gates open: 2, 7 Vehicle, 10A. Walk-up General Admission concert tickets must be purchased at the remote ticket trailers at Gates 6, 9 and 10A, at $75 each. There will not be any walk-up ticket sales at Gate 2; please plan to enter the venue through the north.

•Public Parking: All parking for the concert is on the north end of the facility in Lots 1B and North 40. Parking in Lot 1B is $20, and parking in the North 40 is $40 after 3 p.m. Turn 3 concert parking is pre-paid only through the IMS Ticket Office.

Saturday, July 22:

•Gate Entry: Public gates for concertgoers are open from 5-10 p.m. No one will be allowed in the gates before 5 p.m. without a ticket for NASCAR track activity that day. Pedestrian gates open: 6, 7 South, 9, 10A. Vehicle gates open: 2, 7 Vehicle, 10A. General Admission walk-up concert tickets must be purchased at the remote ticket trailers at Gates 6, 9 and 10A, at $75 each. There will not be any walk-up ticket sales at Gate 2; please plan to enter the venue through the north.

•Public Parking: All parking for the concert is on the north end of the facility in Lots 1B and North 40. Parking in Lot 1B is $20, and parking in the North 40 is $40 after 3 p.m. Turn 3 concert parking is pre-paid only through the IMS Ticket Office.

•Construction, Traffic Patterns: Construction at 30th Street and Patricia (just east of the North 40 Lot) will restrict inbound and outbound traffic patterns. Please expect delays. It is recommended to enter Gate 10 from the west.

Cooling Buses, Misting Stations

Fans are encouraged to hydrate with water often due to forecasted warm temperatures. Cooling buses will be available at the facility Saturday and Sunday, with misting stations available all three days.

•Cooling Bus Locations: A cooling bus will be available from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday behind the IMS Museum and from 5-11 p.m. Saturday behind the concert stage on Hulman Boulevard in the IMS infield. Several cooling buses will be located throughout Race Day behind the IMS Museum, behind the concert stage on Hulman Boulevard in the IMS infield and just inside Gate 9, adjacent to the Food Court behind the Northwest Vista grandstand. Seven cooling buses, in total, will be on hand Race Day.

•Misting Station Locations: Permanent misting stations will be located throughout the facility, with temporary stations available in the Pagoda Plaza, Gasoline Alley garage area and in the concert area in the IMS infield.

Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 Street Street Closures, Parking Restrictions

To increase the safety and security of race patrons, the Speedway Police Department will close selected streets and restrict parking on Main Street and in other areas around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Town of Speedway during the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 race weekend July 21-23.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Speedway Police Department appreciate everyone's cooperation during these temporary restrictions.

•Street Closures: SPD will close Georgetown Road and 16th Street to all vehicular traffic during the running of the 24th Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400.

Georgetown Road will be closed south of 25th Street beginning at 11 a.m. After Georgetown Road is closed, no vehicular traffic, including placarded traffic, will be allowed to access the roadway. Race patrons with pre-paid parking passes who are accustomed to entering IMS Gate 7 must enter through Gate 2 (W. 16th Street) or Gate 10 (30th Street).

Upon completion of the race, Georgetown Road will remain closed to vehicular traffic until the vast majority of race pedestrian foot traffic clears from the roadway (approximately one hour after the race).

In addition, 16th Street will be closed between Olin Avenue on the east to the 16th Street roundabout on the west from approximately 1:30 p.m. until the race ends. In addition, 16th Street will not be accessible from Polco Street, as it will be blocked at 10th Street.

Once 16th Street is closed, traffic traveling east on Crawfordsville Road from the west will be turned around at the 16th Street roundabout. Traffic traveling west on 16th Street from downtown will be diverted south on Olin Avenue.

•Parking Restrictions: For general parking restrictions during this event in the Town of Speedway, visit https://www.speedwayin.gov/ egov/documents/1499216132_ 63978.pdf

For Main Street in Speedway parking restrictions during this event, visit https://www.speedwayin.gov/ egov/documents/1499216225_ 89598.pdf

Additional Resources and Information

Drivers can learn the locations of work zones and highway restrictions by calling INDOT's TrafficWise at 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or viewing an online map at www.TrafficWise.IN.gov. ISP will offer updates on traffic and parking on Twitter and Facebook.

No coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced. Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person to all on-track events during the weekend Coolers are not allowed in the concert venue.

For more information regarding access to IMS, visit IMS.com, follow @IMS on Twitter or download the IMS app for iPhone or Android. For additional information, follow on Twitter the Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice, the Speedway Police Department @SpeedwayPD or listen to radio stations WNFI-AM 1070 or WIBC-FM 93.1.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 23 and the Lilly Diabetes 250 on Saturday, July 22, and for more information on the complete race weekend schedule at IMS.

