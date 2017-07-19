Motor Racing Network Will Broadcast ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Live From Martinsville Speedway

The first race under Martinsville Speedway’s new LED lights, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 on September 23, will be heard around the around the world, as the Motor Racing Network will broadcast NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race live.

The Motor Racing Network, which broadcasts the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series at tracks owned by the International Speedway Corporation, along with the entire Camping World Truck Series schedule, will carry the race on its website, MRN.com, as well as on the MRN app and select radio affiliates.

“This race is already big, both for our fans and the drivers, but adding MRN to the mix takes it to the next level,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “They’re a first-class organization and I know that the broadcast will be something that will really add to the fan experience at the track, while also allowing those who want to follow along, but can’t be here, to be a part of the action.”

The race, which is expected to draw more than 80 of the top NASCAR Late Model Stock Cars from around the southeast, pays $25,000 to win.

“When Clay reached out to me about the possibility of broadcasting the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, I was honored,” Motor Racing Network President David Hyatt said. “We’re known for broadcasting the top-three touring series, but MRN is involved at every level of racing, through programing and live broadcasts.

“To be able to add NASCAR’s biggest Late Model Stock Car race to our schedule is natural and we’re really looking forward to bringing this race to a nationwide audience.”

The veteran broadcast team will be led by Mike Bagley and Alex Hayden in the booth, along with Buddy Long in the turn and Glen Jarrett in the pits.

Tickets for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR