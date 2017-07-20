The Struts to play free concert on AAA Stage at Victory Plaza on Oct. 1

The Struts, an English rock band that has opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones, Motley Crue and Guns N’ Roses, will perform a free concert on the AAA Stage at Victory Plaza on Sunday, Oct. 1 before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway.

The Struts, made up of lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott and drummer Gethin Davies, formed in Derby, England, in 2012.

“We were in rehearsals and someone saw me strutting around as we were playing, and made the suggestion that we call ourselves The Struts,” Spiller said. “We loved that from day one — it absolutely represents what we’re about.”

The Struts’ debut studio album, “Everybody Wants,” was released in 2016. The album includes the single “Could Have Been Me,” which reached No. 1 on Spotify’s viral chart, the top 5 on Modern Rock radio charts and has earned more than 2.5 million Vevo/YouTube views.

Since the album’s release, The Struts have relocated to Los Angeles and have appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Yahoo Music has called The Struts “one of the most exciting and electric performers in rock today.”

“Every time we go into the studio we just want to channel exactly what we’re all about on stage — something big, fun, unapologetic, rock and roll,” Spiller said. “We love a song that makes everybody sing along, and touring quite extensively over the past few years has given us a lot of inspiration to bring that kind of energy to our album.”

This summer, The Struts will be playing major festivals in the U.S. and Japan before opening for the Foo Fighters on the first leg of their fall arena tour. The Struts will be the third band to perform at both Dover International Speedway and the Firefly Music Festival, which Dover hosts each June, joining the X Ambassadors and the Young Rising Sons.

The Sept. 29-Oct. 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the “Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200” NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Sept. 29.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR