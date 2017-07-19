Barrett Baber to Perform Federated Auto Parts 400 Pre-Race Concert at Richmond Raceway

Award-winning country music artist Barrett Baber will be the headline performer at Richmond Raceway’s pre-race concert prior to the start of the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, September 9. Baber, best known for being a finalist on season nine of NBC’s “The Voice”, will be ending his summer “Room Full of Fighters” tour in the Capital City as part of the second annual Fan Appreciation Weekend.

Baber gave millions of viewers an unforgettable introduction on “The Voice” as a future star in country music. Blake Shelton said, "Barrett sounds like no one else on country radio. He can be a star in country music.” On the heels of a successful U.S. tour, Baber’s recently released full-length album “A Room Full of Fighters” debuted in the top 10 on iTunes Top 100 Album Charts, and will be featured in Walmarts nationwide as part of Coca-Cola's summer campaign for 2017.

“Barrett Baber is a true entertainer and is going to energize our Richmond fans with his performance prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Barrett’s original voice and engaging on-stage personality make him the ideal performer to kick off pre-race festivities as the headline artist for Fan Appreciation Weekend.

"There are some things that just go good together. Fast cars and good music are two of them,” said Barrett Baber. “Richmond Raceway has the fast cars covered, I'm pumped to have the opportunity to deliver the good music side of the equation.”

Fans can gain access to Baber’s pre-race concert with a Saturday Driver Intros pass. Passes are available to purchase for $50. Fans must have a Federated Auto Parts 400 ticket in order to purchase a pass. For more information or to purchase a Driver Intros pass, visit richmondraceway.com or call 866-455-RACE (7223).

The pre-race concert is just one of the many exciting things taking place when NASCAR returns to Richmond for two nights of racing “under the lights” on September 8-9. The fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will see history on display as Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his final, career, two-race appearance as a driver.

The weekend gets started on Friday, September 8, with on-track practice for both series and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Pole Qualifying for both weekend races. The action then dials up as the rising stars of tomorrow compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m., the sport’s best take to the track for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race as NASCAR crowns its Regular Season Champion.

Tickets are available now for both races and can be purchased online at richmondraceway.com or by calling the Richmond Ticket Office, toll-free, at 866-455-7223.

