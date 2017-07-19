Double Points Night Tests Drivers at Bowman Gray

Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 100 was predicted to be a pivotal moment in the points races at Bowman Gray Stadium. Not only had the competitors had a few weeks off due to rain and a scheduled July 4th break, but each race was worth double the amount of points – adding up to a night that can make or break a bid for the championship.



The Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series encountered even more tension as the starting lineup for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 100 was determined by random draw. “This is a big weekend if you’re racing for points at Bowman Gray,” said Modified points leader Burt Myers of Walnut Cove. “You know the last race of the year you’ll start how you qualify but the hundred lapper double points after the break sets the tone for the year.”



Tim Brown of Tobaccoville was looking to make up some ground and slice into Burt Myers’s points lead. But in a stroke of good luck, Myers drew the pole for his start. He went on to take the checkered to maintain his points lead in a dominant fashion. Brown fought from 11th up to 7th but still falls further behind in the point battle.



In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, John Holleman of Winston-Salem pulled off the rare feat of winning both halves of a double-header. He claimed the checkered for the first race – and although he initially finished in second place for the second race, Zack Clifton of Walkertown was disqualified after post-race technical inspection and the win was awarded to Holleman.



The perfect performance was perfectly timed – Holleman rockets from fourth in the points standings up to second. Derek Stoltz of Walkertown finished fifth and third, maintaining his position as the points leader.



Brian Wall of Winston-Salem also had a well-timed win on Saturday in the Q104.1 New Country Street Stock Series. Wall tangled with Donnie Martin of Winston-Salem for the lead in the 20-lapper, but the car of Wall was left with sheet metal damage. The time limit on the race expired, awarding the checkered to Wall.



Bad luck struck for Amber Lynn of Walkertown. She entered the event with a strong points lead. Unfortunately, a wreck late in the race had her heading to the pits with a 14th place finish. She drops down to second in the points, while Wall’s win boosts him into the points lead.



Wesley Thompson of Advance continues his stout performance in the Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series. Thompson claimed the checkered on Saturday – his fourth win of the nine races in 2017. However, he’s not the only one to take four wins this season: Chase Hunt of Lexington has won four times and currently holds the points lead. Although Thompson is still second in the points to Hunt, he cuts down Hunt’s points lead to only 10 points.



