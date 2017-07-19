Burromax Launches Partnership With MB Motorsports

Burromax, a St. Louis based industry leader in recreational vehicles, has partnered with the only Missouri based NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team.



“It’s always great when we get to work with other locally based businesses,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “We’re very happy Burromax has partnered with our team.”



“MB Motorsports has a great reputation and to be able to work with a NASCAR team that’s based in our home state makes it even better,” says Ken Francis of Burromax.



Light weight, portable and fun to ride, Burromax electric minibikes are available in three models, and feature either a 350 Watt or 250 Watt electric motor. “Our bikes are perfect for race fans to use around campgrounds or around the neighborhood,” adds Francis.



Burromax’ focus on quality and safety makes their feature rich products unmatched in terms of usability, ruggedness and above all enjoyment. Burromax products were designed and tested to deliver dependable performance – day after day, week after week for years to come. When consumers make the choice to purchase a Burromax product, they’ve made the choice to buy not just a better product, but the best products in the world in their segment.



Notes Francis, “At Burromax, our motto is capable, reliable and heaps of fun.” Visit Burromax.com for details.

MB Motorsports PR