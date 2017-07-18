NASCAR Drivers Hit The High Banks of Darlington Raceway During Goodyear Tire Test

Despite getting a late start due to inclement weather, Darlington Raceway’s Goodyear tire test was a success, featuring several of NASCAR’s top stars hitting the high banks at the track Too Tough To Tame.

Hundreds of race fans showed up to see Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman pilot their race cars at Darlington, many of them excited for the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 3.

“It was a good test day for us,” Jones, driver of the No. 77 Toyota Camry said. “We learned some things and feel like Goodyear has a good tire for Darlington. We’re excited to be racing in our first Bojangles’ Southern 500 in September. We had a good finish in my only start here in the 2016 XFINITY Series race (6th), so it will be fun to see what happens in my first Cup start at this tough historic track.”

The start of the test was delayed until approximately 11:30 a.m. due to inclement weather and concluded at 6:30 p.m.

All four drivers testing have never won a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the Lady in Black. Larson has finished third (2016) and 10th (2015) in his last two Cup starts at Darlington. Keselowski finished second in the 2015 Bojangles’ Southern 500.

Keselowski and Newman have already unveiled their throwback paint schemes for the Bojangles’ Southern 500.

