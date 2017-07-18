Allison Grandstand at Dover International Speedway to be open for Goodyear Tire Test

Dover International Speedway will open one section of grandstands for fans on Tuesday, July 25 as four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to participate in a Goodyear Tire Testing Session at the Monster Mile.

Drivers scheduled to participate are Landon Cassill, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano. The Allison Grandstand will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the session and seats are free to all fans.

Drivers and teams will be working with Goodyear officials as they test tire setups and compounds in preparation for the upcoming Sept. 29-Oct. 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Starting at 10 a.m., seats will be available in the Allison Grandstands via Gate 3, as well as the enclosed grandstands on the backstretch accessible via elevator on the third floor of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino.

Fans in the Allison Grandstands will be subject to bag checks, and coolers up to 14” X 14” X 14” will be allowed inside. Also, Grotto Pizza is scheduled to have a food truck stationed near Gate 3 during lunch hours.

NOTE FOR FANS: Please keep in mind, testing hours and driver participation are subject to change by Goodyear. In case of inclement weather, the Tire Testing Session will be held Wednesday, July 26.

Also, Dover International Speedway’s pace car will be available for photographs in front of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza presented by Smithfield, where fans will also be able to enter to win tickets for the Oct. 1 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

“We’re looking forward to opening our grandstands so fans can see Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars on the track prior to the Fall race weekend,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “I’m excited to be able to meet some of our loyal guests and hope to see lots of families at the testing session.”

For parking, fans should enter the main entrance to Dover International Speedway off of U.S. 13 and follow the signs from there. The Monster Mile’s ticket office will be open starting at 8 a.m. during the testing session as well.

All four of the participating drivers are scheduled to be back in Dover for the Oct. 1 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, the first elimination race of NASCAR’s 2017 postseason.

The Sept. 29-Oct. 1 tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the “Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200” NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Sept. 29.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR