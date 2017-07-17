NASCAR Cup Drivers to Participate in Enhanced Hauler Parade Friday on Main Street in Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway invites media and fans to attend the annual Hauler Parade and new Fan Fest celebration on Main Street in Speedway. Both events will take place Friday, July 21, as IMS gears up for the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400.

The Fan Fest is an exciting new event this year. Starting at 4:30 p.m., Fan Fest brings even more fun and opportunities to engage with drivers heading into the race weekend. Some of the activities include a pit stop competition, relays and Minute to Win It games. Drivers participating include Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Paul Menard, Chris Buescher and Corey LaJoie. Fans looking to participate with drivers in these special activities should line up at the IMS registration tent on Main Street by 5:30 p.m. Please note spots are limited, and fans will be selected on first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will also have fun activities for all attendees, including an inflatable slide, face painting, photo booth, caricature artist and more.

The Hauler Parade will begin at 6 p.m., starting at the Allison Transmission Lot at 4044 W. Michigan St. Drivers Jamie McMurray and Ryan Newman are scheduled to appear in the parade, followed by a Q&A with IMS President Doug Boles. The Hauler Parade is a Brickyard fan favorite as more than 40 colorful NASCAR transporters make their way down Main Street, creating photo opportunities for fans along the way.

All activities for the Hauler Parade and Fan Fest are free and open to the public.

IMS PR