Evergreen Announced Rescheduled Modified Show Date and Factory Stock Dates

The threat of severe weather and track weepage forced Evergreen Raceway to postpone their third American Rental Equipment Modified Series show, which was originally scheduled for Friday, July 14. The speedway is happy to announce that the show in its entirety has been rescheduled to take place on Friday, August 4. It will feature the Tour Type Modifieds, who will battle for 50-laps to the checkers. Also on the card are the Barbush Automotive Street Stocks and the Evan’s Roadhouse Four Cylinders, plus Big Wheel races for the kids will take place during intermission. Furthermore, due to a resurgence of interest in the speedway’s former Factory Stock division, the track has decided to bring the division back to run three shows this season.



The Modifieds have always been one of the fan favorites at Evergreen Raceway and although they were already on the card for a show on August 18, track Promoter Jason Makarewicz knew that it was necessary to somehow find a date to reschedule the July event that was postponed. The only date that seemed to fit within the schedule and timeframe was Friday, August 4. The Late Models will now have the night off.



Over the last few seasons the speedway’s former Factory Stock division has declined, which led to its demise at the end of the 2016 racing season. Due to interested from former competitors in the division, mixed with many of their sponsors, the track has decided to bring the division back for a three race series this year.



The Factory Stocks have been added to the schedule on Friday, August 18, Sunday, September 10 and Sunday, October 22. The event on September 10 is the annual “Duct Tape 50” Ed Makarewicz Memorial and will feature lap money, plus 50-laps of action in the main event. If interested is interested in sponsoring any laps, please contact Kathy Mattern at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



A two-day drifting event is straight ahead at the speedway, slated for Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29. The following Friday will feature the Late Models, Street Stocks, Four Cylinders and Strictly Stocks, with Big Wheel races for the kids during intermission. A classic and custom car show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29 from 10 AM – 4 PM. There will be music, food and of course custom and classic cars and trucks, plus a flea market for just about everything. The show fee for cars and trucks is $10 and the vendor fee is $15. Entry fee for spectators is just $2. For more information on the show, contact Harry at 570-764-2315.



Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.



Evergreen Speedway PR