Johnson prepares for the Pure Michigan 400 with a bike ride

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the No. 48 Chevy SS for Hendrick Motorsports toured the city of Detroit on a bike to promote the upcoming Pure Michigan 400 on August 13 at Michigan International Speedway.

The avid bicyclist always likes to explore the areas around all the track he competes at every week. And it is no different around Michigan International Speedway. Johnson often times can be seen out on his bike around any of the many lakes.

But on Thursday, Johnson joined nearly 100 of his closest friends on a 5.34 mile bike ride through the city of Detroit.

“Riding a bike through downtown Detroit, seeing the GM building, be over on the river, seeing so many people smiling and riding bikes, what a fun way to spend an afternoon,” Johnson said.

“I’ve been in a car through the city many times, and you really don’t look around and absorb what’s there,” Johnson continued. “On two wheels, you see so much more. Definitely had a great time. As a cyclist, anything I can be a part of to raise awareness for cyclists or different groups working in improving infrastructure or rider safety awareness or whatever it might be, I’m definitely in for it.”

The tour started in Corktown and continued to Downtown Detroit where Johnson was greeted by applause. As all the bikers continued towards the riverfront the excitement grew as the famed Joe Louis Arena came into view. After a brief stop in Hart Plaza for a photo with the Michigan Heritage, the group got back on their bikes to head back to Corktown.

Johnson is looking forward to get back to Michigan in August for the Pure Michigan 400. He has found the area to be so peaceful and has even discovered a few hidden gems he wants to visit.

“The area around MIS is beautiful,” Johnson said. “I’ve done everything from rent a pontoon boat and go out and barbeque and fish with my family to going out and riding miles on the bicycle. It’s a beautiful area to sightsee, experience. There’s also a good ice cream stand or two in the area that I’ve found. I’ll burn a few calories and then go put in a bunch of calories.”

Johnson started his day at the Michigan State Police – Metro South Post to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the force. He even got to play with some of the tactical devices from the Bomb Squad, the Canine Unit, Emergency Support Team and the Motor Unit.

The seven-time champion made sure to visit with the kids of the Detroit Police Athletic League. He shared his knowledge of not only racing, but also of fitness and proper eating habits with the future athletes. As part of the visit, MIS Cares donated $1,000 to the Detroit PAL. MIS Cares is a donor advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity. MIS Cares’ mission is to assist and inspire youth within our community.

Fans can meet Johnson at Michigan International Speedway before the Pure Michigan 400 on August 13. The track and Johnson have partnered to create a special ticket package that include a Q&A session with the seven-time champion. The package starts at $48 for guest 12 and under.

Limited campsites remain in the Infield starting at $200. You can camp all week for one price in our other campgrounds starting at $165.

Tickets for a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race start at $35. Race fans who purchase early will have the best prices and the best seats.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Call 800-354-1010 or visit www.mispeedway.com to purchase today!

