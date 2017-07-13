Darlington Raceway to Host Goodyear Tire Test on Tuesday, July 18

Fans who want to experience the sights and sounds of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series roaring around Darlington Raceway before the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend might want to pay a visit to the famed South Carolina track on Tuesday, July 18.

On that day, Darlington Raceway is hosting a Goodyear tire test session from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The test is free and open to the public, giving fans the opportunity to see NASCAR’s stars race around the high banks of the track Too Tough To Tame.

Drivers currently scheduled to participate in the Goodyear tire test are Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.

“This is a great opportunity for fans to watch some of the top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers get track time at Darlington Raceway before the Bojangles’ Southern 500,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “Fans are invited to come out that day and even visit the ticket office to take advantage of great offers we have for tickets to our Bojangles’ Southern 500 and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 events.”

Darlington Raceway will open two sections of the Colvin Grandstands, on the backstretch of the track, for fans to watch the test throughout the day. Fans need to use the Gate 3 entrance to the track off of Highway 151. The parking lot is located next to the track’s administration building.

Fans can also get their picture taken with Darlington’s Chevy Impala pace car, which will be located next to the ticket office.

The Darlington gift shop and stock car museum will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. that day. An adult admission price for the museum will be just $3 for that day only.

*Times of the test and driver participation are subject to change by Goodyear, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19.

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is now The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com. Children 12 and under can get in free to Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

