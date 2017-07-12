Lineup Announced for July 14 Whelen Engineering All-Star Shootout

The Whelen Engineering All-Star Shootout is just two days away, marking the official start to a jam-packed weekend of racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The fourth annual invitational event, pitting the top drivers in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, will drop the green flag on Friday, July 14 at 2:15 p.m.



The field for the race was announced on Tuesday



The 2017 Whelen Engineering All-Star Shootout lineup:

00 Ron Silk Norwalk, Conn.

07 Patrick Emerling Orchard Park, N.Y.

2 Doug Coby Milford, Conn.

3 Rowan Pennink Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

4 Max Zachem Preston, Conn.

5 Kyle Ebersole Hummelstown, Pa.

6 Ryan Preece Berlin, Conn.

7 Donny Lia Riverhead, N.Y.

11 Andy Seuss Hamstead, N.H.

16 Timmy Solomito Islip, N.Y.

44 Bobby Santos Franklin, Mass.

46 Woody Pitkat Stafford, Conn.

51 Justin Bonsignore Holtsville, N.Y.

58 Eric Goodale Riverhead, N.Y.

77 Ryan Newman South Bend, Ind.

82 Ted Christopher Plainville, Conn.

85 Todd Szegedy Ridgefield, Conn.

89 Matt Swanson Acton, Mass.

97 Bryan Dauzat Alexandia, La.

99 Jamie Tomaino Howell, N.J.



The All-Star Shootout has a 30-minute time limit and will feature two segments with a mandatory caution at Lap 20. The race will be restarted by the car’s last completed green flag lap except for those cars involved in a random number selection that will determine the number of cars to be inverted for the restart.



“That’s a really cool event that the speedway puts on every year and I know the guys look forward to it,” said Bonsignore, who has two top-fives and a seventh-place finish in the Shootout. “It’s definitely a good thing to be a part of and I’m looking forward to it.”



The mods will also be on the track Saturday, too, as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have the first of two points races, the Eastern Propane & Oil 100. Doug Coby is the reigning July race winner, which will be the first race on a Tripleheader Saturday of racing that also includes the NASCAR XFINITY Series Overton’s 200 and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East United Site Services 70.



