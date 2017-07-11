NASCAR Fans: Race To Receive Limited Edition Jeff Gordon Bobblehead with Purchase of Four Brickyard 400 Products

NASCAR fans, especially those of recently retired legend Jeff Gordon, have even more incentive to purchase tickets and other products for the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 on July 21-23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fans who purchase four or more of any of these Brickyard 400 products Tuesday, July 11, Wednesday, July 12 or Thursday, July 13 will receive a free, limited edition Jeff Gordon bobblehead doll, while supplies last:

- Any reserved seat for the Lilly Diabetes 250 on Saturday, July 22 or for the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 23.

- Any General Admission ticket for Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22 or Sunday, July 23.

- Any scanner or FanVision rental.

- Any parking pass.

- Any pre-race pit pass.

- Any insider access experience or Track Walk.

Fans who qualify for this offer will receive a voucher to be redeemed in person for the bobblehead at the IMS Ticket Office. There are limited quantities of bobbleheads available. Only one bobblehead will be available per household, and the offer cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets or products.

California native Gordon, who spent his teen years in nearby Pittsboro, Indiana, made his 23rd and final Brickyard 400 start in 2016 and was the sole remaining driver to compete in every edition of the prestigious race. He won the race a record five times, including the inaugural event in 1994, during his illustrious NASCAR career.

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Gordon will drive the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Pace Car to lead the field to the start of the 24th annual Brickyard 400 at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, July 23.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets and other products for the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 and Lilly Diabetes 250 and remaining IMS events in 2017, and for more information on all events.

IMS PR