Pit Note 1: New Items for 2017 Taste of the Speedways Menu

Thousands of fans will be flooding the gates of New Hampshire Motor Speedway next weekend to watch more than 700 miles of racing. But the largest sporting event in New England will also have fans hungry for more than just the on-track competition. The speedway announced that it’s bringing back the Taste of the Speedways, a diverse and gratifying off-track food options feature food items from each of the eight Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI) racetracks across the country.



The Taste of the Speedways combines all of NASCAR’s favorite flavors under one roof. Located under the Main Grandstand and to the right of the main elevator, this exciting off-track option is sure to keep fans coming back for more.



Here’s a look at New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s menu, as well as what the other seven tracks will be offering during the weekend:





New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Old Meatball on the Mountain

An Italian bread cone stuffed with meatballs and topped with shredded mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.



Fish and Chip Burger

Deep fried haddock and potatoes stacked on an all-beef patty served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tartar sauce & white vinegar.



Fried Lobster Plate

New England Lobster battered, fried and skewered with fresh fried potatoes over a bed of coleslaw.



Oreo Churro Sundae

Oreo-stuffed churro served with vanilla ice cream topped with peanuts, hot fudge and a cherry.



Frito Walking Taco

Bag of Fritos smothered with chili sauce, scallions, jalapeno peppers and topped with pulled pork.



Atlanta Motor Speedway

Peanut Butter & Jelly Milkshake

Classic vanilla milkshake laced with peanut butter and grape jelly.



Bristol Motor Speedway

Loaded Tots

Fried tater tots smothered in cheese sauce, salsa, sour cream, sliced jalapeno, guacamole and scallions.



Charlotte Motor Speedway

Racing Hot Chicken

Golden fried chicken breast dipped in our special Nashville style hot sauce served with honey butter, bread and butter pickles on a toasted bun.



Kentucky Speedway

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Two pieces of thick cut fried bologna sandwiched between white bread topped with mustard, pickles and onions.



Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Po Boy Fish Sandwich

Fresh fried cod served on a bed of lettuce and topped with white beer cheese.



Sonoma Motor Speedway

Fried Bread Taco

A south-western classic, freshly fried Indian bread topped with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese.



Texas Motor Speedway

Hawg Heaven Burrito Grand

A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with carnitas bacon, tomato cilantro rice, bacon jalapeno ranch beans and covered in bacon avocado crema.



For more details or for ticket information on all events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the July Overton’s 301 and September ISM Connect 300 Monster Energy NASCAR Sprint Cup Series weekends, please stop by Fan Relations, visit the speedway website at www.nhms.com, or call (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR