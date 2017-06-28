With Final DIS Start in Coke Zero 400, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Leaves an Enduring High-Banked Legacy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his final Daytona International Speedway start in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition on July 1, in the Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola. No matter the result, Earnhardt has already created a high-banked legacy certain to endure, with a career total of 17 victories at the “World Center of Racing.”

That overall total is third-best all-time, trailing only his father Dale Earnhardt’s 34 victories and Tony Stewart’s 19. Among those 17 triumphs are two victories apiece in the Coke Zero 400 and the DAYTONA 500. His other victories have come in the Can-Am Duel (five), Advance Auto Parts Clash (two), PowerShares QQQ 300 (three) and Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (three).

Following is an “unofficial” top-five victories moments for Earnhardt at Daytona International Speedway. In lieu of ranking the wins, the listing is chronological.

After all … all 17 are special.

July 7, 2001/ Coke Zero 400: In the first NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway since the death of his father in a last-lap accident in the DAYTONA 500, Earnhardt raced to a storybook victory on a hot summer night. It was arguably the most popular victory in the history of NASCAR. The race was followed by a massive tri-oval grass celebration involving Earnhardt, teammate and runner-up Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Incorporated team members. Afterward, the winner summed the night up perfectly: “You couldn’t have written a better script.”

July 7, 2015/Coke Zero 400: A second victory in the Coke Zero 400 came after rain postponed the start of the race until Sunday night, with the finish actually coming early Monday morning. Driving the No. 88 Nationwide Stars and Stripes Chevrolet, Earnhardt started on the pole, led 40 of the first 80 laps and ended with a race-high 96 laps led. His talent at restrictor-plate races had been complemented by an exceptional Chevy. "I had a lot of fun tonight," Earnhardt said. “We ran very fast. I had to block a lot, get a lot of pushes from everybody. I had to run real hard to win this race.”

DIS PR