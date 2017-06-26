Matt Hirschman Wins Big Money at Evergreen Raceway

Following a rain delay on Sunday at Evergreen Raceway, Matt Hirschman of Northampton, PA started from the ninth spot in the 50-lap American Equipment Rental Modified Series event. The seasoned veteran remained smooth and consistent throughout the show and then with 14 laps remaining, took the lead from Bobby Jones. It was his second $2,000 Evergreen payday in as many starts at the track this season. TJ Gursky of Lehighton, PA worked by Rich Paciotti just past the halfway point of the Barbush Automotive Street Stock feature to score his first win of the season and Ron Heeter overtook Scott Adams with ten laps remaining to take the Evan’s Roadhouse Four Cylinder Feature win. In his first career start, Carter Smith was the Wheels Bar & Grill Junior Four Cylinder victor.



Following heat races and then a redraw, Brian Sones led the Modified field to the drop of the green flag in the 50-lap main event. He was overtaken by Brian DeFebo and Bobby Jones before a lap was scored and then settled into the third spot.



DeFebo continued to lead following a handful of quick caution periods early on and Jones remained in tow. With three laps complete, Matt Hirschman, who had started ninth, cracked the top five. Meanwhile, Roger Coss had climbed into the second spot.



With seven laps complete, Jones retook second and while fighting a very loose car, tried to reel in the leader. With 16 laps complete, DeFebo continued to show the way over Jones, Hirschman, Coss and Blake Barney.



Following a quick lap 16 yellow flag, Jones jumped into the race lead and Coss followed through for second shortly after. The top two remained the same until lap 30 when Hirschman bided his time and worked by Coss. Six laps later he overtook Jones before going the distance for his second Evergreen win of the season.



Coss crossed the strip in second, followed by Barney, Jones and John Fortin, Jr. However, Jones and Fortin were credited with third and fourth respectively after Barney was penalized two positions for need heeding the race director over the radio in that latter part of the show.



Paul Frantz, Barney and Fortin were heat race winners.



From the pole, Rich Paciotti led the Street Stock field to the drop of the green flag in the 30-lap feature. However, he was overtaken by Randy Schlenker, who went on to lead the first lap. Josh Mooney held second, followed by TJ Gursky, Paciotti and Todd Ahner.



With a flat right front tire, Schlenker slowed on the speedway on lap 14. He headed into the pits shortly after and Paciotti, who was in second at the time, moved to the race lead.



Gursky lined up in the second spot for a lap 16 restart. After battling side by side with Paciotti, he grabbed the top spot. The crafty veteran went on to take his first win of the season over Paciotti and Ahner. Schlenker rebounded to finish fourth, followed by Mooney.



Paciotti and Schlenker were heat race winners.



Scott Adams started on the pole position in the 20-lap Four Cylinder feature. He led the opening lap over Austin Beers, Cody Geist, Ron Heeter and Kyle Krempasky.



Following a pair of lap eight yellow flags, Heeter, who had been riding in second, made a move on Adams stick and he took the lead. Meanwhile, Spencer moved into third and got past Adams for second on lap 13.



Heeter held the lead to the finish and was able to pull of the victory over Spencer, Adams, Krempasky and Cody Geist.



Adams, Beers and Geist were heat race winners.



It’s been since the 2005 season when Evergreen last raced on Friday nights. That has changed for this season and beginning this Friday, June 30, the speedway is hosting the majority of their summer events under the lights on Friday nights.



A cone race format will set the stage for the Himmer Graphics Late Model, Barbush Automotive Street Stocks, Evan’s Roadhouse Four Cylinder and Wheel’s Bar & Grill Junior Four Cylinder on Friday, June 30.



Grandstand admission for the event is just $8. Children 12 years of age and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult.



The pit gate will swing open at 5:30 PM and the pit entrance fee is $35. Practice will kick off at 6:30 PM and heat races will begin at 8 PM. The grandstand gates will open at 6 PM.



