Alsco Extends Partnership with Kentucky Speedway

Alsco has extended its relationship with Kentucky Speedway with a multi-year agreement to continue being the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Alsco is a worldwide leader in the rental of linen, uniforms, healthcare garments, and washroom products. The family-run business introduced linen and uniform rental services to the world in 1889.

“Renewal by an event sponsor is the highest compliment a speedway can receive,” said Mark Simendinger, general manager at Kentucky Speedway. “To earn this from an industry leader and veteran NASCAR marketer like Alsco is exciting. We have had great fun with the Alsco 300 as demonstrated by this year’s tribute to Richard Petty, The King’s 80th Birthday Party presented by Alsco. We are looking forward to continuing to build the Alsco brand and deliver fun and excitement to race fans each year.”

Founded by George Steiner in Lincoln, Nebraska more than 125 years ago, the company has ridden the wheels of change, rising to the top of the linen and uniform industry and expanding worldwide. Alsco boasts over 350,000 customers and 170 branches in fourteen countries, covering 5 continents.

“Since 1889 Alsco has been selecting long-term partners. We understand the value it brings to our overall success,” said Jim Divers, Alsco’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “Whether it is with employees, customers, potential customers, Richard Childress Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports, Roy Hill Drag Racing, NASCAR, or Kentucky Speedway, Alsco can be counted on as a consistent brand with all of the support that comes along with it. We are all excited about our great relationship with Kentucky Speedway and the upcoming July weekends for many years to come.”

Grand Marshal for Saturday’s July 7 , NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300, will be Anthony B. Smiley, regional sales manager at Boyd Brothers Transportation in Birmingham, Alabama for more than 21 years.

Smiley, lettered four seasons for the University of Alabama’s football team as an outside linebacker. During this time, he played on the 1981 SEC Championship team, as well as playing the Cotton Bowl in 1981, the Sun Bowl in 1983, and on the last team Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant coached at the Liberty Bowl in 1982.

He and his wife Candace have one child, A.J., who is currently attending Troy University on a football scholarship.

The 2017 season at Kentucky Speedway begins in July with the return of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend anchored by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, July 8 . The Camping World Truck Series starts the weekend with the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 on Thursday, July 6 .

The General Tire Super Weekend returns in September when the XFINITY Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 is run on Saturday, Sept. 23 along with the ARCA Racing Series Crosley 150 on Friday, Sept. 22 .

KYS PR