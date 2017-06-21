Darlington Raceway to Honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. with Special Tribute Event on Saturday Night, Sept 2

As part of its throwback weekend, celebrating the 1985-89 era of the sport, Darlington Raceway will be honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr. and the 30th anniversary of his 1987 Bojangles’ Southern 500 victory.

On Saturday night, September 2, the track will host An Evening Honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr., a can’t-miss event, which will feature a panel of personalities talking about the seven-time NASCAR champion, including children Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Kerry Earnhardt and longtime team owner Richard Childress.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this event to tell stories about dad,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “His driving style and Darlington really had a lot of similarities; just how tough and gritty they were. It was always one of his favorite tracks and that showed with how much success he had there.”

An Evening Honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr. will take place in the driver’s meeting tent in the Cale Yarborough/Monster Energy Series garage from 7:30 – 9 p.m. following the conclusion of the Southern 500 Parade. NBC lead announcer Rick Allen will serve as emcee for the event.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase an admission ticket to the event for $87, which includes two beverage coupons, light hors d’oeuvres and one (1) 1:24-scale Dale Earnhardt Jr. throwback No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet SS diecast. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or calling 843-395-8802, while supplies last. A grandstand ticket or infield admission to Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 is required for purchase.

Fans attending the event will need to enter the track through Gate 32 off of Race Track Road. Parking will be at Gate 32. Guests will enter the infield through the Turn 1 pedestrian tunnel.

“We are extremely grateful to Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Kerry Earnhardt and Richard Childress for supporting this tribute event and sharing Dale Earnhardt Sr. stories for our fans and industry stakeholders that will be in attendance,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We look forward to honoring one of NASCAR’s most popular champions and Hall of Fame members. Dale Earnhardt Sr. had a fondness for Darlington Raceway so it’s only fitting that one of the most intimidating tracks on the circuit would host an event recognizing The Intimidator.”

Earnhardt Sr. held Darlington Raceway in high regard and always cherished a victory at the track Too Tough To Tame. His nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins at Darlington rank second all-time (David Pearson had 10 wins). He won races at the Lady in Black in 1982, 1986, 1987 (2), 1989, 1990 (2), 1993 and 1994. He also won three NASCAR XFINITY Series races at the track (1986, 1987 and 1991).

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is now The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com. Children 12 and under can get in free to Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

