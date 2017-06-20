U.S. Cellular Extends Its Iowa Speedway Sponsorship Through 2019

U.S. Cellular has extended its sponsorship agreement with Iowa Speedway through 2019. The wireless provider has served as the U.S. Cellular 250 title sponsor since 2009 and has been the Newton track’s official wireless partner since ’06.

“U.S. Cellular has proudly said ‘drivers…start your engines!’ to kick off the previous eight U.S. Cellular 250 races at Newton’s fast 7/8-mile oval, and we are excited to extend our title sponsorship,” said Mike Adams, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for Iowa and Nebraska. “At U.S. Cellular, we strive to build a connection with our communities that extends beyond our business by supporting community events that enhance the neighborhoods where we live and work. We look forward to another exciting season of Iowa Speedway events.”

The U.S. Cellular car also returns to Iowa Speedway this summer with a familiar face. Brendan Gaughan will again race Richard Childress Racing’s No. 62 U.S. Cellular Chevy Camaro during the July 29 NASCAR XFINITY Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by American Ethanol. Gaughan’s car also will carry U.S. Cellular’s sponsorship during the June 28 American Ethanol E15 250 presented by Enogen at Iowa Speedway.

Gaughan finished 12th in last year’s driver standings to earn a berth in the inaugural NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs. The 41-year-old Las Vegas native posted a career-high 16 XFINITY Series top 10 finishes in 2016.

“I am looking forward to having U.S. Cellular on board again this summer,” Gaughan said. “To work with a company so engrained in NASCAR is a real honor. I hope we can bring the U.S. Cellular Chevrolet to victory lane. I can’t wait to get to Iowa Speedway for the U.S. Cellular 250.”

Have you ever wanted to start a NASCAR race? The U.S. Cellular 250 Honorary Starter Sweepstakes runs from June 19 to July 14. The sweepstakes will provide one winner and three guests with a behind-the-scenes look at the Iowa Speedway race. The winner will have the opportunity to serve as the Honorary Starter to the U.S. Cellular 250, plus receive four Newton Club tickets, four VIP passes and a parking pass.

To enter, fans can text ‘USC250’ to 88572*. There is a limit of one entry per person. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of Iowa who were 18 and older and U.S. Cellular customers as of June 18, 2017. No purchase is required to enter, and a winner will be chosen mid-July in accordance with the Official Rules. For complete details and alternate methods of entry go to http://bit.ly/USC250Rules.

*One message per request. Message & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help. Mobile Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy available at https://mp.vibescm.com/c/ gx0ps4

Iowa Speedway PR