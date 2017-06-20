Sellers, Thaxton Split Late Model Stock Twin Bill at South Boston Speedway

Former Whelen All American Series National Champion and South Boston Speedway NASCAR Track Champion Peyton Sellers and Austin Thaxton split wins Saturday night in the twin 75-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined the Halifax Insurance Presents Whelen NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program at South Boston Speedway.

Sellers won the first 75-lap race which ended when he and Bobby McCarty of Summerfield, North Carolina, battling side-by-side for the lead on lap 74, made contact with McCarty spinning into the wall. McCarty led all but the final lap of the race.

Thaxton, who was running third, also spun, opening the door for NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Jeb Burton of Halifax, Virginia to earn the runner-up spot. Danny Willis Jr. of South Boston, Virginia, Stacy Puryear of Danville, Virginia and Madeline Crane of Concord, North Carolina rounded out the top five finishers.

The race was slowed by three caution periods.

With an inverted start among the top eight finishers of the first race, Thaxton started on the pole in the nightcap and led the entire distance, finishing 1.930-second ahead of Burton to earn his first victory of the season and become the division’s fifth different winner of the season.

Sellers, who started eighth, recovered from a spin on the 35th lap to finish third with Willis finishing fourth and Stuart Crews of Long Island, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers.

Garrett Sweeps Limited Sportsman Races

Sixteen-year-old Colin Garrett of South Boston, Virginia had a big night, sweeping Saturday night’s twin 25-lap NASCAR Limited Sportsman Division races.

The sweep gives Garrett three wins for the season, making him the division’s top winner at this point in the season.

Garrett started on the pole and the entire distance in the opener, finishing 4.154 seconds ahead of runner-up Trey Crews of Halifax, Virginia. Mike Jones of South Boston, Virginia finished third in the first race, with Chris Elliott of Bullock, North Carolina and Eric Winslow of Pelham, North Carolina completing the top five finishers in the opening race.

Garrett started fourth in the second race as the result of an inverted start among the top four finishers of the first race and took the lead from Crews on the 16th circuit. Once in front, Garrett sped to a .517-second win over Crews to complete the sweep of the twinbill.

Winslow, Brandon Jones of Amelia Courthouse, Virginia and division point leader David Latour Jr. of Clemmons, North Carolina rounded out the top five finishers.

Adkins Takes Win In Pure Stock Division

Quincy Adkins of Danville, Virginia scored his second win of the season Saturday night, topping the field in the 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division.

Adkins took the lead from Randy Hupp of Halifax, Virginia on the second lap and sped across the finish line 1.140-second ahead of Hupp to pick up the win.

Defending division champion Johnny Layne of Nathalie, Virginia, Harrison Walker of Buffalo Junction, Virginia and Jimmy Wade of Halifax, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.

Crute Wins Hornets Division Race

Tyler Crute of Alton, Virginia sped to his fourth win of the season, taking the lead from Justin Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia with seven laps to go and edging Connor Priest of DeWitt, Virginia in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.

Dawson finished third with Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia and Kenny Mills, Jr. of Alton, Virginia completing the top five finishers.

There were two lead changes among three drivers.

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

South Boston Speedway will stage one of its premier events of the 2017 season on Saturday night, July 1 , as America’s Hometown Track hosts its annual Pre-Fourth of July event, the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson NASCAR Whelen Late Model 200 racing program.

A 200-lap race for the region’s NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors, the first race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series, will headline the night’s four-race card. Action starts at 7 p.m.

The night’s racing action will also include a 100-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

After the night’s racing action has concluded, fans will be treated to a colorful, dazzling Fourth Of July fireworks show to round out the night.

Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. and fans will be treated to a concert behind the track’s main grandstand featuring Mike Brooks & The Connection Band from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Advance tickets priced at $15 each will be available at the South Boston Speedway office until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30 . Tickets at the gate on race day will be $20 for adults and $5 for youth ages 7-12. Kids ages six and under will be admitted free with a paid adult.

