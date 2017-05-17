The Chainsmokers, Major Lazer To Headline 400 Fest at the Brickyard

The Chainsmokers and Major Lazer will lead a superstar lineup of performers at the new 400 Fest, a two-night concert event during NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 event Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Other 400 Fest artists include Mac Miller, Cheat Codes and DNCE, with an additional performer to be announced soon. Gates open at 5 p.m. both nights, with music starting at 7 p.m. The complete 400 Fest schedule, with specific performance lineups for each day, and additional details will be available soon at www.400Fest.com.

“400 Fest will help introduce a new generation of fans to Brickyard 400 weekend,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This impressive array of superstars will add even more appeal to what is already one of the most exciting weekends of the year at IMS.”

Tickets to the two-night event go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22 at 400Fest.com, by calling 800-822-INDY or 317-492-6700 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

Prices will increase as quantities are depleted, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to get the best value.

For the first 2,500 fans, two-night General Admission tickets are available at $100 each, with General Admission Pit tickets—placing fans even closer to the action—starting at $130 each. Prices then will increase to $120 for General Admission and $150 for General Admission Pit, with a final increase to $150 and $200, respectively, as the event nears capacity.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available at $349.50 each, offering fans the ultimate 400 Fest experience. VIP tickets include a hassle-free VIP-only venue entrance, access to the VIP-only viewing area and the General Admission Pit, a VIP gift bag and access to the 400 Fest VIP village featuring dedicated cash bars, water refill stations, relaxation stations with comfortable seating, private restrooms, charging stations and VIP-only concessions and merchandise stands. VIP tickets are available at 400Fest.com , and additional information is available through CID Entertainment.

400 Fest tickets do not include admission to the Brickyard 400 or Lilly Diabetes 250, but 400 Fest ticket holders can purchase discounted General Admission tickets to any of the three days of on-track action for those races Friday, July 21, Saturday, July 22 or Sunday, July 23, including full-weekend General Admission tickets.

The Chainsmokers are an American DJ/producer duo consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall that has won a Grammy Award, an American Music Award and iHeartRadio Music Awards, and has collaborated with some of the top artists in the world.

The group broke through with its 2014 song #Selfie, which was a Top 20 single in several countries. Their debut EP, “Bouquet,” from October 2015 featured the single “Roses,” which reached the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. “Don’t Let Me Down” became the group’s first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single and won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2017, and “Closer” – a collaboration with Halsey – jumped to No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2016 and kept the top spot for 11 weeks.

The Chainsmokers’ debut studio album, “Memories … Do Not Open,” was released in April 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The single “Something Like This,” a collaboration with fellow superstars Coldplay, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this month. It’s the third No. 1 hit for The Chainsmokers since 2016.

Major Lazer is a trio consisting of EDM stars Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire that brings a sophisticated fusion of Caribbean and American music – Trinidadian soca, Jamaican reggae, American hip-hop and dance music – to dance floors around the world. Over the last 10 years, Major Lazer has expanded from a raucous side project to a group crafting multiplatinum hits like “Cold Water,” featuring Justin Bieber and MØ, and “Run Up,” featuring Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR. The group’s 2015 single, “Lean On,” broke records for independent songs on pop radio to become one of the most popular songs of the 2010s.

The group has worked with a wide array of superstar artists, including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Snoop Lion, Pharrell Williams, Sean Paul, Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, Ellie Goulding, 2 Chainz and many more. Major Lazer also played to more than 500,000 fans in Havana, Cuba, a historic show chronicled in the new documentary “Give Me Future.”

American rapper-producer Mac Miller burst on the scene in November 2011, when his first studio album, “Blue Slide Park,” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, becoming the first independently distributed debut album to top the chart since Tha Dogg Pound’s 1995 album, “Dogg Food.”

Miller’s fourth album, “The Divine Feminine,” was released in September 2016. Its debut single, “Dang!,” featured guest vocals from Anderson .Paak, one of the many stars who have collaborated with Miller.

Cheat Codes is an American DJ/producer trio from Los Angeles consisting of Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford and Matthew Russell. The group’s music has generated hundreds of million streams online, and Cheat Codes has toured with The Chainsmokers. The group’s most recent single, “No Promises,” was released in March and features pop superstar Demi Lovato.

DNCE is an American dance-rock band consisting of Joe Jonas (of the Jonas Brothers), Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee. The group’s debut single in September 2015, “Cake by the Ocean,” reached the top 10 in several charts, including No. 9 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. DNCE was named “Best New Artist” at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

More 400 Fest information can be found at www.400Fest.com and on new event social media channels:

Twitter: @400Fest

Facebook: Facebook.com/400Fest

Instagram: @400Fest

