First Cans of Speedway-Licensed 600 Ale Produced

Charlotte Motor Speedway added to its historic legacy in a unique manner on Wednesday, as 600 Ale – the speedway’s first officially licensed beer – went into cans at Cabarrus Brewing Company.

Cans of 600 Ale – a smooth American Ale – will be sold on speedway property during the May 19-28 10 Days of NASCAR Thunder.

“We are very excited about 600 Ale,” Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President Greg Walter said. “This process was years in the making. It means a lot for us to be a part of the craft beer industry and we hope that everyone enjoys our first licensed craft beer.”

“There is nothing more significant and relevant in Cabarrus County than Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Cabarrus Brewing Company owner Steve Steinbacher. “Cabarrus Brewing Company is all about being local, so we’re thrilled with the opportunity to partner with the speedway and to make sure that this beer provides a great experience for all.”

CMS PR