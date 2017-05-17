Kentucky Speedway Unveils New Corporate Luxury Suite, “The Paddock Club”

Guests of Kentucky Speedway will be treated to a new suite level hospitality experience when the new Paddock Club debuts for the July NASCAR race weekend. The club can accommodate up to 160 guests and overlooks Turn 4 and the Restart Zone.

The new luxury entertainment offering allows patrons of smaller party sizes to enjoy a first class suite experience.

“Kentucky Speedway’s suite clients have an unparalleled experience,” said Kentucky Speedway General Manager, Mark Simendinger. “The Paddock Club allows us to offer this experience for the first time to individuals and small groups. Including the outdoor viewing deck and reserved tower seating section will surely make this one of NASCAR’s most unique race experiences. This is just another step for us as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our fans.”

The Paddock Club guests will have top quality food, inside/ outside seating and trackside view, private cash bar/ restroom access, and a fun club-like atmosphere.

Guests can purchase up to 10 passes to The Paddock Club.

For more information please visit http://www.kentuckyspeedway. com/ThePaddockClub, or contact Scott Krinsky at 859-578-2318, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The 2017 season at Kentucky Speedway begins in July with the return of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend anchored by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, July 8 . The Camping World Truck Series starts the weekend with the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 on Thursday, July 6 and the XFINITY Series Alsco 300 is Friday, July 7 .

The General Tire Super Weekend returns in September when the XFINITY Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 is run on Saturday, Sept. 23 along with the ARCA Racing Series Crosley 150 on Friday, Sept. 22 .

KYS PR